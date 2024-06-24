king hippo
Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S., allowing him to go free
The WikiLeaks founder has been held in a prison outside London for the last five years and fought extradition to the United States.
WASHINGTON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange plans to plead guilty as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to go free after spending five years in a British prison, according to court documents.
Assange was charged by criminal information — which typically signifies a plea deal — with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, the court documents say.