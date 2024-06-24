  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Law Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S., allowing him to go free

Apr 17, 2024
Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S., allowing him to go free

The WikiLeaks founder has been held in a prison outside London for the last five years and fought extradition to the United States.
220617-julian-assange-mb-1023-51469d.jpg


WASHINGTON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange plans to plead guilty as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to go free after spending five years in a British prison, according to court documents.

Assange was charged by criminal information — which typically signifies a plea deal — with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, the court documents say.
 
David Leigh and Luke Harding's history of WikiLeaks describes how journalists took Assange to Moro's, a classy Spanish restaurant in central London. A reporter worried that Assange would risk killing Afghans who had co-operated with American forces if he put US secrets online without taking the basic precaution of removing their names. "Well, they're informants," Assange replied. "So, if they get killed, they've got it coming to them. They deserve it." A silence fell on the table as the reporters realised that the man the gullible hailed as the pioneer of a new age of transparency was willing to hand death lists to psychopaths. They persuaded Assange to remove names before publishing the State Department Afghanistan cables. But Assange's disillusioned associates suggest that the failure to expose "informants" niggled in his mind.
The treachery of Julian Assange | Nick Cohen

Nick Cohen: The WikiLeaks founder, far from being a champion of freedom, is an active danger to the real seekers of truth
Example #1, of many, showing what a twat this man is. But some people insist on still lionizing him.
 
Perhaps a play for the young progressives who didn’t turn on Assange for publishing the DNC emails in 2016. He still enjoys a lot of popularity on the left and many right wingers. Especially among the protestors that have been causing Sleepy Joe headaches.

Can’t say I have a problem with it though
 
Perhaps a play for the young progressives who didn't turn on Assange for publishing the DNC emails in 2016. He still enjoys a lot of popularity on the left and many right wingers. Especially among the protestors that have been causing Sleepy Joe headaches.

Can't say I have a problem with it though

Can’t say I have a problem with it though
There is some angle imo likely.
 
Now you know that the CIA is scared Trump will win.

They figured if Trump wins, He'll force the DOJ to drop the charges and release Assange making himself out to look the hero and make the CIA look like the demons they are.

Giving Assange a deal now saves them embarrassment later.
 
Julian Assange is an enemy of the United State. Hes a criminal scumbag who exclusively stole and released classified information about America. Never Russia. Never China.
The world is better off with him rotting in a cell. fuck him and fuck all the right wingers who worship him.
 
Now you know that the CIA is scared Trump will win.

They figured if Trump wins, He'll force the DOJ to drop the charges and release Assange making himself out to look the hero and make the CIA look like the demons they are.

Giving Assange a deal now saves them embarrassment later.
Didn't he already win in 2016?
 
Julian Assange is an enemy of the United State. Hes a criminal scumbag who exclusively stole and released classified information about America. Never Russia. Never China.
The world is better off with him rotting in a cell. fuck him and fuck all the right wingers who worship him.
Bingo. The first post of someone giving a fuck about what jeopardy he put our national security into.
 
Julian Assange is an enemy of the United State. Hes a criminal scumbag who exclusively stole and released classified information about America. Never Russia. Never China.
The world is better off with him rotting in a cell. fuck him and fuck all the right wingers who worship him.
Probably because his sources were literally Russian spies.
 
