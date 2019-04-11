JDragon
Lawn and Order!
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news...ange-arrested-at-ecuadorian-embassy-wikileaks
Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy
WikiLeaks founder arrested at London embassy where he had taken refuge for seven years
Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder was granted refuge in 2012 while on bail in the UK over sexual assault allegations against him in Sweden.
At the time, Assange claimed that if he was extradited to Sweden he might be arrested by the US and face charges relating to WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of US diplomatic cables.
Assange’s departure was previewed in a tweet by WikiLeaks on Thursday night, which said a “high level source within the Ecuadorian state has told WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within ‘hours to days’ using the Ina Papers offshore scandal as a pretext – and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest”.
The Ina Papers scandal revolve around allegations that Ecuador’s president, Lenín Moreno, corruptly benefited from an offshore account in Panama. Moreno denies any wrongdoing.
The journalist and Assange supporter John Pilger called on Thursday night for people to “fill the street outside the embassy and protect him and show solidarity with a courageous man”.
Overnight, a handful of people, some describing themselves as activists, began arriving at the embassy in Knightsbridge. A row of orange tents, filled with white teddy bears, a guitar and a large babushka doll, was set up outside the building. Supporters spelled out “No expulsion” in lights on the footpath outside the embassy. Police cars were stationed nearby throughout the night.
US authorities have never officially confirmed that they have charged Assange, but in November 2018 a mistake in a document filed in an unrelated case hinted that criminal charges might have been prepared in secret.
The court filing, submitted apparently in error by US prosecutors, mentioned criminal charges against someone named “Assange” even though that was not the name of the defendant. Legal analysts said the error was likely to have been caused by prosecutors copying and pasting from sealed documents.
The relationship between Assange and his hosts has soured over the years. In March, Assange’s internet access was cut off and he was forbidden from having visitors.
Moreno has said Assange had “repeatedly violated” the conditions of his asylum in the country’s London embassy.
Speaking to the Ecuadorian radio broadcasters’ association on Tuesday, Moreno said “photos of my bedroom, what I eat and how my wife and daughters and friends dance” had been circulated on social media but stopped short of accusing WikiLeaks directly of circulating hacked photos and wiretapping his phone calls and private conversations.
