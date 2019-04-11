International Julian Assange arrested in London

JDragon

JDragon

Lawn and Order!
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2010
Messages
20,615
Reaction score
7,417
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news...ange-arrested-at-ecuadorian-embassy-wikileaks

Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy
WikiLeaks founder arrested at London embassy where he had taken refuge for seven years

Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder was granted refuge in 2012 while on bail in the UK over sexual assault allegations against him in Sweden.

At the time, Assange claimed that if he was extradited to Sweden he might be arrested by the US and face charges relating to WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of US diplomatic cables.

Assange’s departure was previewed in a tweet by WikiLeaks on Thursday night, which said a “high level source within the Ecuadorian state has told WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within ‘hours to days’ using the Ina Papers offshore scandal as a pretext – and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest”.

The Ina Papers scandal revolve around allegations that Ecuador’s president, Lenín Moreno, corruptly benefited from an offshore account in Panama. Moreno denies any wrongdoing.

The journalist and Assange supporter John Pilger called on Thursday night for people to “fill the street outside the embassy and protect him and show solidarity with a courageous man”.

Overnight, a handful of people, some describing themselves as activists, began arriving at the embassy in Knightsbridge. A row of orange tents, filled with white teddy bears, a guitar and a large babushka doll, was set up outside the building. Supporters spelled out “No expulsion” in lights on the footpath outside the embassy. Police cars were stationed nearby throughout the night.

US authorities have never officially confirmed that they have charged Assange, but in November 2018 a mistake in a document filed in an unrelated case hinted that criminal charges might have been prepared in secret.

The court filing, submitted apparently in error by US prosecutors, mentioned criminal charges against someone named “Assange” even though that was not the name of the defendant. Legal analysts said the error was likely to have been caused by prosecutors copying and pasting from sealed documents.

The relationship between Assange and his hosts has soured over the years. In March, Assange’s internet access was cut off and he was forbidden from having visitors.

Moreno has said Assange had “repeatedly violated” the conditions of his asylum in the country’s London embassy.

Speaking to the Ecuadorian radio broadcasters’ association on Tuesday, Moreno said “photos of my bedroom, what I eat and how my wife and daughters and friends dance” had been circulated on social media but stopped short of accusing WikiLeaks directly of circulating hacked photos and wiretapping his phone calls and private conversations.
 
At least he got to bang Pam.
 
Here is an opinion piece from the Guardian from a couple of days ago:

"Why it would be wrong to extradite Assange"

https://www.theguardian.com/comment...an-assange-it-would-be-wrong-to-extradite-him

What do you think? Is the UK going to extradite him? I believe that with the entire Brexit mess going on, the UK is more reliant on good relations with the US than ever, so I'd assume absolutely (eventually, after a protracted legal battle).
 
"In a time of universal deceit — telling the truth is a revolutionary act".

Good luck Assange, because you're going to need it. And fuck all globalists. You arrest one of us but you can't silence patriotism.
 
Last edited:
That was just a matter of time...

Curious to see how he will be treated if he's extradited to the US.
 
Creepy dead eyed fish lipped weirdo , give him a slap on the wrist for the bail bullshit and compelling the Met to waste precious resources watching him and then tell him to fuck off , where exactly he goes is not our concern .
 
Anyone want to bet how fast he "disappears" or dies in an "accident"
 
cw1234 said:
Wouldn't he be extradited to Sweden first, or am I mistaken? And even without considering Brexit, I do not believe they'd refuse to extradite him to the US.
Click to expand...

Not necessarily. If the US actually has secretly prepared charges, I am not sure what the legal process in the UK looks like. Apparently, the statute of limitations for the more serious charges against Assange from Sweden expires in 2020. I could imagine that the legal battle about that might not be resolved until then. Even if it is done sooner, if there are multiple countries requesting extradition, I have no idea how that works.
 


medium-clean.jpg
 
Anyone understand what he's yelling?
 
I hope someone, anyone calls him in front of congress to testify.

No sympathy for this butthurt desperate russian sympathizer. There was a time when he was cool. He's not anymore.
 
Also, does anyone think Trump may have made some kind of deal with Moreno? After all, it seems like relations with Ecuador are getting better for the US:

Click
Click
 
Does this mean that he is finally going to have to take a shower? By force if necessary.
 
JDragon said:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news...ange-arrested-at-ecuadorian-embassy-wikileaks

Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy
WikiLeaks founder arrested at London embassy where he had taken refuge for seven years

Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder was granted refuge in 2012 while on bail in the UK over sexual assault allegations against him in Sweden.

At the time, Assange claimed that if he was extradited to Sweden he might be arrested by the US and face charges relating to WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of US diplomatic cables.

Assange’s departure was previewed in a tweet by WikiLeaks on Thursday night, which said a “high level source within the Ecuadorian state has told WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within ‘hours to days’ using the Ina Papers offshore scandal as a pretext – and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest”.

The Ina Papers scandal revolve around allegations that Ecuador’s president, Lenín Moreno, corruptly benefited from an offshore account in Panama. Moreno denies any wrongdoing.

The journalist and Assange supporter John Pilger called on Thursday night for people to “fill the street outside the embassy and protect him and show solidarity with a courageous man”.

Overnight, a handful of people, some describing themselves as activists, began arriving at the embassy in Knightsbridge. A row of orange tents, filled with white teddy bears, a guitar and a large babushka doll, was set up outside the building. Supporters spelled out “No expulsion” in lights on the footpath outside the embassy. Police cars were stationed nearby throughout the night.

US authorities have never officially confirmed that they have charged Assange, but in November 2018 a mistake in a document filed in an unrelated case hinted that criminal charges might have been prepared in secret.

The court filing, submitted apparently in error by US prosecutors, mentioned criminal charges against someone named “Assange” even though that was not the name of the defendant. Legal analysts said the error was likely to have been caused by prosecutors copying and pasting from sealed documents.

The relationship between Assange and his hosts has soured over the years. In March, Assange’s internet access was cut off and he was forbidden from having visitors.

Moreno has said Assange had “repeatedly violated” the conditions of his asylum in the country’s London embassy.

Speaking to the Ecuadorian radio broadcasters’ association on Tuesday, Moreno said “photos of my bedroom, what I eat and how my wife and daughters and friends dance” had been circulated on social media but stopped short of accusing WikiLeaks directly of circulating hacked photos and wiretapping his phone calls and private conversations.
Click to expand...
Just saw this. Came here to post. Can't believe it actually happened. I'm glad. Fuck this piece of shit.

Victory for Trump. Obama couldn't pull it off. Not sure how he managed it.
 
OverPressure said:
Sweeeeeeet
Click to expand...
The sweetest part is listening to him cry about Trump while he's being carried out.

Karma KO, bless, ROFL.

Bet you wish you didn't pull all that nefarious shit by deliberately trickling out leaks about Hillary (or pronouncing impending HUGE leaks that never came) in order to hurt her campaign, eh?

hqdefault.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,693
Messages
55,376,125
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top