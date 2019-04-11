cw1234 said: Wouldn't he be extradited to Sweden first, or am I mistaken? And even without considering Brexit, I do not believe they'd refuse to extradite him to the US. Click to expand...

Not necessarily. If the US actually has secretly prepared charges, I am not sure what the legal process in the UK looks like. Apparently, the statute of limitations for the more serious charges against Assange from Sweden expires in 2020. I could imagine that the legal battle about that might not be resolved until then. Even if it is done sooner, if there are multiple countries requesting extradition, I have no idea how that works.