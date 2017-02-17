  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Judo vs Wrestling sparring

A sparring between true judo and true wrestling. No mma silly strikings or gloves, no silly cross training, no horrible no gi just two pure arts both in each uniform.
Enjoy it!
 
Really, if you're doing a Judo vs. wrestling, the wrestler should wear a gi and the Judoka not. Which kind of illustrates the silliness of it.
 
A sparring between a true judoka with international level experience and a mediocre wrestler without international experience.
 
Really, if you're doing a Judo vs. wrestling, the wrestler should wear a gi and the Judoka not. Which kind of illustrates the silliness of it.
No, beacuse the wrestler would be uncomfortable with the judogi, and he wouldn't know how to escape the grips, because he is used to wear the singlet and to be taken in the body.
 
No, beacuse the wrestler would be uncomfortable with the judogi, and he wouldn't know how to escape the grips, because he is uset to wear the singlet and to be taken in the body.
You're missing the point. Judoka know how to throw people wearing gis. Wrestlers know how to throw people in singlets. If you wanted to give each a chance to throw, the wrestler needs to wear a gi. The point is, it's silly either way. The wrestler wins without the gi, the judoka wins with the gi. Because they're both experts in their particular sport.
 
You're missing the point. Judoka know how to throw people wearing gis. Wrestlers know how to throw people in singlets. If you wanted to give each a chance to throw, the wrestler needs to wear a gi. The point is, it's silly either way. The wrestler wins without the gi, the judoka wins with the gi. Because they're both experts in their particular sport.
Ok, but would the wrestler be used to feel a cloth on his body? Would be used to break grips on the gi? I don't think so...
 
Ok, but would the wrestler be used to feel a cloth on his body? Would be uded to break grips on the gi? I don't think so...
No, of course he wouldn't. Just like the judoka wouldn't be used to dealing without someone without a gi. Which is why it's a cute but silly experiment.
 
It would be interesting a sparring like this (no striking, no mma) between a freestyle wrestler and a sambo player. Sambo is more similar to wrestling than judo.
 
Speaking about judo vs wrestling; it would have been interesting a match like the video between David Douillet and Alexander Karelin in 1996.
Karelin was 29 years old, Duillet 27. Karelin tall 1,91; Douillet 1,96. Karelin weighed 130 kg, Douillet 125 kg; both were in their prime, both multiple Continental champions, World champions and Olympic champions. Karelin in singlet, Doullet in judogi; no stiking, no mma.
 
The real question is, what could you possibly want or hope to answer by asking such a question?
 
The real question is, what could you possibly want or hope to answer by asking such a question?
Nothing, I would like just to discuss something that is not McGregor, mma, wrestling with striking and chokes, no gi judo, crosstraining and other horrible things.
 
A sparring between true judo and true wrestling. No mma silly stikings or gloves, no silly cross training, no horrible no gi just two pure arts both in each uniform.
Enjoy it!

Which one is you? ;)
 
Another one from our German freunde.

 
Nothing, I would like just to discuss something that is not McGregor, mma, wrestling with striking and chokes, no gi judo, crosstraining and other horrible things.
Did you perhaps take a wrong turn on your way to the heavies?
 
It would be interesting a sparring like this (no striking, no mma) between a freestyle wrestler and a sambo player. Sambo is more similar to wrestling than judo.
Found a match on YT. Boring as shit tho, I warned ya.

 
