Judo vs Wrestling sparring

No, beacuse the wrestler would be uncomfortable with the judogi, and he wouldn't know how to escape the grips, because he is used to wear the singlet and to be taken in the body.Really, if you're doing a Judo vs. wrestling, the wrestler should wear a gi and the Judoka not. Which kind of illustrates the silliness of it.
No, beacuse the wrestler would be uncomfortable with the judogi, and he wouldn't know how to escape the grips, because he is uset to wear the singlet and to be taken in the body.
Ok, but would the wrestler be used to feel a cloth on his body? Would be used to break grips on the gi? I don't think so...You're missing the point. Judoka know how to throw people wearing gis. Wrestlers know how to throw people in singlets. If you wanted to give each a chance to throw, the wrestler needs to wear a gi. The point is, it's silly either way. The wrestler wins without the gi, the judoka wins with the gi. Because they're both experts in their particular sport.
Ok, but would the wrestler be used to feel a cloth on his body? Would be uded to break grips on the gi? I don't think so...
Nothing, I would like just to discuss something that is not McGregor, mma, wrestling with striking and chokes, no gi judo, crosstraining and other horrible things.The real question is, what could you possibly want or hope to answer by asking such a question?
A sparring between true judo and true wrestling. No mma silly stikings or gloves, no silly cross training, no horrible no gi just two pure arts both in each uniform.
Enjoy it!
Nothing, I would like just to discuss something that is not McGregor, mma, wrestling with striking and chokes, no gi judo, crosstraining and other horrible things.
Found a match on YT. Boring as shit tho, I warned ya.It would be interesting a sparring like this (no striking, no mma) between a freestyle wrestler and a sambo player. Sambo is more similar to wrestling than judo.
Neither of them.Which one is you?
What?Did you perhaps take a wrong turn on your way to the heavies?
Yes I knew it. Boring as hell and just two naked men doing nothing.Found a match on YT. Boring as shit tho, I warned ya.
Like most Fitch fights.Yes I knew it. Boring as hell and just two naked men doing nothing.