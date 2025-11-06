Judo is making a comeback with leg grabs

Stoic1 said: I think Judo needs to quadruple down add even more rules and tighter restrictions to keep those icky wrestlers and BJJ folks out. That will grow the sport even further! Click to expand...

don't ask said: that's disappointing to learn. I hope the IJF makes Judo more robust again. Click to expand...

Here are all the IJF rules updates for this Olympic cycle:Definitely an oil check middle finger to wrestlers, but a half-assed nod to BJJ guys. They brought back yuko but only for newaza and you earn it for 5 seconds of osaekomi. At the judo gym I occasionally train at, they did an experiment when those updates dropped and had everyone start with their partner in osaekomi (we tried top mount, side control and kesa) and had everyone try to escape within 5 seconds. In 3 goes with 10 groups of people, no one escaped in 5 seconds. I think it took me 7 or 8 seconds and I'm a base wrestler and BJJ brown. So in competition, if you pass guard and stabilize in osaekomi, high likelihood you're earning at least yuko and it's only 10 seconds for waza ari and 20 for ippon.The other notable update was "Positive activity in ne-waza will be taken in consideration." The coral belt interpreted that as they're going to allow more time for newaza and will let it keep going on the mat as long as at least one competitor is working and making progress.