Judo is making a comeback with leg grabs

Flower2dPeople said:
I still remember as a whitebelt scoring an ippon against a brown belt with morote gari in randori. IJF just banned leg grabs.

Brown belt was like: <JagsKiddingMe>



Blackbelt instructor was like: <Fedor23>
Hahaha my first Judo class, after I did BJJ for a year, a brown belt hit Seoi Nage on me and I just went with it, taking his back and sinking a rear naked choke. He tapped out and angrily said, "You just lost!"

Then he tried to throw me to the center of the Earth for the next few months.
 
This news came out over a year ago and was discussed in the Judo sticky thread. It turned out to be a nothing burger. Limited leg grabs were approved by the All Japan Judo Federation but not by the fake and gay IJF that governs Judo for the Olympics and internationally. So we're stuck with fake and gay IJF Judo sans leg grabs until the 2028 Olympics and we'll see what happens next.
 
I think Judo needs to quadruple down add even more rules and tighter restrictions to keep those icky wrestlers and BJJ folks out. That will grow the sport even further!
 
ChickenBrother said:
Limited leg grab reinstatement was approved by the All Japan Judo Federation but not by the fake and gay IJF that governs Judo for the Olympics and internationally. So we're stuck with fake and gay IJF Judo sans leg grabs until the 2028 Olympics and we'll see what happens next.
that's disappointing to learn. I hope the IJF makes Judo more robust again.
 
Stoic1 said:
I think Judo needs to quadruple down add even more rules and tighter restrictions to keep those icky wrestlers and BJJ folks out. That will grow the sport even further!
don't ask said:
that's disappointing to learn. I hope the IJF makes Judo more robust again.
Here are all the IJF rules updates for this Olympic cycle:


Definitely an oil check middle finger to wrestlers, but a half-assed nod to BJJ guys. They brought back yuko but only for newaza and you earn it for 5 seconds of osaekomi. At the judo gym I occasionally train at, they did an experiment when those updates dropped and had everyone start with their partner in osaekomi (we tried top mount, side control and kesa) and had everyone try to escape within 5 seconds. In 3 goes with 10 groups of people, no one escaped in 5 seconds. I think it took me 7 or 8 seconds and I'm a base wrestler and BJJ brown. So in competition, if you pass guard and stabilize in osaekomi, high likelihood you're earning at least yuko and it's only 10 seconds for waza ari and 20 for ippon.

The other notable update was "Positive activity in ne-waza will be taken in consideration." The coral belt interpreted that as they're going to allow more time for newaza and will let it keep going on the mat as long as at least one competitor is working and making progress.
 
don't ask said:
Hahaha my first Judo class, after I did BJJ for a year, a brown belt hit Seoi Nage on me and I just went with it, taking his back and sinking a rear naked choke. He tapped out and angrily said, "You just lost!"

Then he tried to throw me to the center of the Earth for the next few months.

Then he tried to throw me to the center of the Earth for the next few months.
Yeah because he wanted to emphasis the fact that, outside of the padded safe space, you would have been unconscious or concussed by the time you hit the ground...
 
Stoic1 said:
I think Judo needs to quadruple down add even more rules and tighter restrictions to keep those icky wrestlers and BJJ folks out. That will grow the sport even further!
Bring back pre 1925 Kodokan rules imo. When leglocks were still allowed.

TheMaster said:
Yeah because he wanted to emphasis the fact that, outside of the padded safe space, you would have been unconscious or concussed by the time you hit the ground...
forward rolls work just fine on concrete
 
TheMaster said:
Yeah because he wanted to emphasis the fact that, outside of the padded safe space, you would have been unconscious or concussed by the time you hit the ground...
Nah. He didn't throw me, we fell to the side with me backpacking him.
 
shunyata said:
Bring back pre 1925 Kodokan rules imo. When leglocks were still allowed.
I've got an old Judo book from around 1913 and I'm amazed by the moves depicted in it. I've actually learned some submissions from it that I've added to my BJJ game.
 
don't ask said:
I've got an old Judo book from around 1913 and I'm amazed by the moves depicted in it. I've actually learned some submissions from it that I've added to my BJJ game.
How did it work out for you?
 
seatea said:
Yuko can be scored in standing also.
You are correct sir. I recall that being ambiguous when the updates dropped (coral belt told us it was only in newaza) but looks like that's since been clarified to include tachi waza.
 
TheMaster said:
Yeah because he wanted to emphasis the fact that, outside of the padded safe space, you would have been unconscious or concussed by the time you hit the ground...
It might be an alien concept to a kung fu guy but not all throws have a lot of force behind then and not a lot of surfaces are concrete and like not everyone hits their head on the mat when getting thrown.
 
Nothing made my day more than a soley BJJ-trained guy shooting at my legs "because Judo guys aren't trained to defend shots..."

Laughed in "I came up in Judo while they were still legal"

Laughed even harder in "I wrestled before I did Judo"
 
don't ask said:
Nah. He didn't throw me, we fell to the side with me backpacking him.
Not a fan of rolling style seois and think they result in too many soft ippons, but I'm also too tall to be a seoi guy and get hit with it too much.

Funny story: at BJJ coach let me teach some throws, and the guys were begging to learn drop seoi of all things.. 90% of my past judo coaches (including the Seoi player) hated DS with passion...so to demonstrate why I wasn't fucking teaching that to BJJers who do BJJ only.... me and BJJ BB coach did some standup randori, I spammed DS...and he tapped me multiple times...I scored maybe one wazari...and then tapped...

I taught Sumi gaeshi off an arm drag, then as a single leg counter
 
Thrawn33 said:
Not a fan of rolling style seois and think they result in too many soft ippons, but I'm also too tall to be a seoi guy and get hit with it too much.

Funny story: at BJJ coach let me teach some throws, and the guys were begging to learn drop seoi of all things.. 90% of my past judo coaches (including the Seoi player) hated DS with passion...so to demonstrate why I wasn't fucking teaching that to BJJers who do BJJ only.... me and BJJ BB coach did some standup randori, I spammed DS...and he tapped me multiple times...I scored maybe one wazari...and then tapped...

I taught Sumi gaeshi off an arm drag, then as a single leg counter
Hahahaha sumi gaeshi is my goto in BJJ. I'm a menace that will gently roll you over.

Actually, except for osoto gari, all my best throws are drops: sumi gaeshi, soto-makikomi, tomo nage, yoko tomo nage, and kouchi/ouchi makikomi. I even drop for tai otoshi.

Because of my BJJ background, the sacrifice throws were just so easy for me to pick-up.
 
