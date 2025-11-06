Judo is making a comeback with leg grabs

Hahaha my first Judo class, after I did BJJ for a year, a brown belt hit Seoi Nage on me and I just went with it, taking his back and sinking a rear naked choke. He tapped out and angrily said, "You just lost!"I still remember as a whitebelt scoring an ippon against a brown belt with morote gari in randori. IJF just banned leg grabs.
Brown belt was like:
Blackbelt instructor was like:
that's disappointing to learn. I hope the IJF makes Judo more robust again.This news came out over a year ago and was discussed in the Judo sticky thread. It turned out to be a nothing burger. Limited leg grab reinstatement was approved by the All Japan Judo Federation but not by the fake and gay IJF that governs Judo for the Olympics and internationally. So we're stuck with fake and gay IJF Judo sans leg grabs until the 2028 Olympics and we'll see what happens next.
I think Judo needs to quadruple down add even more rules and tighter restrictions to keep those icky wrestlers and BJJ folks out. That will grow the sport even further!
Then he tried to throw me to the center of the Earth for the next few months.
Nah. He didn't throw me, we fell to the side with me backpacking him.Yeah because he wanted to emphasis the fact that, outside of the padded safe space, you would have been unconscious or concussed by the time you hit the ground...
I've got an old Judo book from around 1913 and I'm amazed by the moves depicted in it. I've actually learned some submissions from it that I've added to my BJJ game.Bring back pre 1925 Kodokan rules imo. When leglocks were still allowed.
How did it work out for you?I've got an old Judo book from around 1913 and I'm amazed by the moves depicted in it. I've actually learned some submissions from it that I've added to my BJJ game.
Good. The one I use the most is Americana from side control, I tap them or get to mount pretty easily.How did it work out for you?
Yuko can be scored in standing also.They brought back yuko but only for newaza and you earn it for 5 seconds of osaekomi.
It might be an alien concept to a kung fu guy but not all throws have a lot of force behind then and not a lot of surfaces are concrete and like not everyone hits their head on the mat when getting thrown.
Not a fan of rolling style seois and think they result in too many soft ippons, but I'm also too tall to be a seoi guy and get hit with it too much.Nah. He didn't throw me, we fell to the side with me backpacking him.
Hahahaha sumi gaeshi is my goto in BJJ. I'm a menace that will gently roll you over.Not a fan of rolling style seois and think they result in too many soft ippons, but I'm also too tall to be a seoi guy and get hit with it too much.
Funny story: at BJJ coach let me teach some throws, and the guys were begging to learn drop seoi of all things.. 90% of my past judo coaches (including the Seoi player) hated DS with passion...so to demonstrate why I wasn't fucking teaching that to BJJers who do BJJ only.... me and BJJ BB coach did some standup randori, I spammed DS...and he tapped me multiple times...I scored maybe one wazari...and then tapped...
I taught Sumi gaeshi off an arm drag, then as a single leg counter