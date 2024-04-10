Media Judges receive $300 per Apex event and $500 for a PPV event, reveals Gilbert Burns.

Don’t you worry, Dana takes care of them in the back with the “locker room bonuses.” He slips this in and says, “I got you, bud”

Did you think they judge for free or something?
 
Per fight of per event? Surprisingly low if that is for the full event
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
They are getting paid and have the best seats in the house. Sounds like a win-win.
Considering they are supposed to be professionals. I don’t expect to see 29-28, 29-28, 27-30.

If you are paid you need to do the best job you can. And clearly somebody is fucking up when you get scores like I just posted.
 
cade187 said:
I think the implication is that's not very much and would make them susceptible to bribes.
It's fake news. They're government employees working on a weekend. AKA they're probably on overtime. $300-500 might make sense for a week day random card like a Tuesday night Contenders Series, not a Saturday Fight Night or PPV.

Besides, we already know the NSAC judges for Pantoja vs Royval were paid $2,300 back in December and CSAC pays a minimum of $1,600 for title fights:

 
So is there an oversight organization that has access to their bank accounts?

Although it's kind of a conundrum since I'm not sure at what salary I would value a judges integrity. They could make 250k a year but someone could easily kick them 10-15k multiple times a year to influence a fight and make a big bet payout yuge.

And on the other hand, these promotions aren't going to pay judges/referees/etc millions so it's not inconceivable that they would be approached to influence their scores.
 
