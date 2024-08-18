News Judge Who Scored 30-27 Tai Tuivasa PULLED From Rest Of Card

Howie Booth

MMA Coach & Referee​

IMG_7445.jpg


Howie is a Team Hammerhead Founding Father and creator of Powerbooth training and fitness classes. His passion for Martial Arts and levels of enthusiasm are invigorating. Just what you need to push you through one of his full body workout sessions - get to one and see for yourself!

Why the fook i'm not surprised that this fraud ref looks like Matt Serra?

yMWLSzH1bWwuJxeGyAhtQUWXY7S.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jin Akutsu
Is 30-27 Tuivasa one of the worst scorecards ever submitted? UPDATE: Howie Booth removed from judging co-main.
2 3
Replies
56
Views
696
Jin Akutsu
Jin Akutsu
C
UFC 300 picks
Replies
11
Views
705
CashMoney1991
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,396
Messages
56,050,910
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top