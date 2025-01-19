  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Judge who gave Merab Rd 2

Idk what you were watching, first 2 rds were very close. Some gave both to Merab. Wait maybe it's a commentary thing? Were they wanking over Umar? Have Korean commentary so idk what they were saying.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Idk what you were watching, first 2 rds were very close. Some gave both to Merab. Wait maybe it's a commentary thing? Were they wanking over Umar? Have Korean commentary so idk what they were saying.
Yes they were until Merab made it clear that Umar wasn’t going to be able to keep up.
 
Idk what you were watching, first 2 rds were very close. Some gave both to Merab. Wait maybe it's a commentary thing? Were they wanking over Umar? Have Korean commentary so idk what they were saying.
moosaev said:
Lmao, who gave Merab Rd 1? Stevie wonder?
I mean the stats showed even strikes for both the first 2 rds and Merab was the one pushing the action, neither hurt the other so yeah.Screenshot_20250119_144451_Chrome.jpg
 
It was fore sure the cleaner round for Umar, I feel he also won the first but Merab did good early.
 
Merab was pushing the pace the whole fight.
Rounds 1 and 2 were very close and Merab was going for the takedowns as well.
 
Merab lost every single round if effective striking and grappling are actual judging criteria.
 
Merab was pushing the pace the whole fight.
Rounds 1 and 2 were very close and Merab was going for the takedowns as well.
 
