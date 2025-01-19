Judge who gave Merab Rd 2

Lmao, who gave Merab Rd 1? Stevie wonder?Idk what you were watching, first 2 rds were very close. Some gave both to Merab.
Idk what you were watching, first 2 rds were very close. Some gave both to Merab.
Yes they were until Merab made it clear that Umar wasn’t going to be able to keep up.Idk what you were watching, first 2 rds were very close. Some gave both to Merab. Wait maybe it's a commentary thing? Were they wanking over Umar? Have Korean commentary so idk what they were saying.
I mean the stats showed even strikes for both the first 2 rds and Merab was the one pushing the action, neither hurt the other so yeah.Lmao, who gave Merab Rd 1? Stevie wonder?
So 50-45 for some people? Weird.Idk what you were watching, first 2 rds were very close. Some gave both to Merab.