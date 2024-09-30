Law Judge strikes down Georgia abortion ban; allows abortions after six weeks into pregnancy

Good to hear. Congratulations, Georgia.

Judge strikes down Georgia ban on abortions, allowing them to resume beyond 6 weeks into pregnancy

A Georgia judge has struck down the state’s abortion law, which took effect in 2022 and effectively prohibited abortions beyond about six weeks of pregnancy.
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge on Monday struck down the state’s abortion law, which took effect in 2022 and effectively prohibited abortions beyond about six weeks of pregnancy.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his order that “liberty in Georgia includes in its meaning, in its protections, and in its bundle of rights the power of a woman to control her own body, to decide what happens to it and in it, and to reject state interference with her healthcare choices.”

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and ended a national right to abortion, it opened the door for state bans. Fourteen states now bar abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Georgia was one of four where the bans kick in after about the first six weeks of pregnancy — which is often before women realize they’re pregnant.
 
How does a woman miss her period for 6 weeks and not know she's pregnant, or at least possibly?

Odd how judges find random meaning in statutes written about subjects that clearly had no meaning when written.
 
it’s not uncommon for women to have irregular period cycles.
 
You are either joking, or retarded.
 
That's a fucking stupid take, thanks.
 
Or, I can see through the bullshit that's always published. "Your Honor, she's only missed 2 periods, how was she supposed to know that she was pregnant?"

The usual favorite is what about rape and incest, which is really less than .1% of all abortions.
 
You don't miss 2 periods in 6 weeks dummy.
 
