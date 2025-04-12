Law Judge Rules Everyone in the Country Illegally Must Register with the Government by Friday

Judge sides with Trump: anyone in US illegally must register with fed government

The Trump administration was handed another win on Thursday after a federal judge ruled that everyone in the U.S. illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation.

The Associated Press reported that Judge Trevor Neil McFadden, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, sided with the administration after arguing it was enforcing an existing requirement for everyone in the country who is not a citizen of the U.S.

Rather than rule on the substance of the Trump administration’s arguments, McFadden ruled that the group pushing to stop the requirement did not have standing to pursue their claims.

McFadden’s ruling will go into effect Friday.

Noem Sends Message To Those Considering Entering Us Illegally: ‘Don’t Even Think About It'

Eagles Pass Texas migrants

Asylum seekers wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States in 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Thursday that the deadline to register for anyone who has been in the country for 30 days or more is Friday, adding that the registration requirement will be enforced to the fullest.

"President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in the statement. "The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws — we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans."

The DHS began warning illegal immigrants in February that they should leave the country or face serious consequences.

Dhs Secretary Noem Appears To Accuse ‘Corrupt’ Fbi Of Leaking La Ice Raids
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Mariposa Port of Entry

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visits the Mariposa Port of Entry, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The secretary said DHS will enforce the Immigration and Nationality Act, which was enacted in 1952 and created several tools to track illegal aliens and compel them to voluntarily leave the U.S.

DHS said the tools include criminal penalties for migrants who choose not to leave the U.S., fail to register with the federal government and get fingerprinted, and fail to notify the federal government of changes to their address.

llegal immigrants who fail to depart the U.S. will be charged with a crime resulting in a "significant penalty," DHS said.

Noem Ends Biden-era Use Of Controversial App To Allow Migrants To Board Flights, Except To Self-deport

ice-ero-flights

ICE is conducting flights to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. and back to their home countries.

But migrants who fail to register with the federal government could be fined, imprisoned or both.

Registration is mandatory for anyone 14 and older without legal status. Anyone registering will be required to provide their fingerprints and address.

Canadians are also required to go through the registration process if they have been in the U.S. for more than 30 days – this includes "snowbirds," who spend winter months in warmer areas like Florida.

While it has long been required for people who live in the U.S. and are not American citizens, the requirement has only been enforced in rare circumstances.

For instance, the requirement was enforced in a limited way after Sept. 11, 2001, when the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System required noncitizen males 16 and older from 25 countries – all but one of them Arab or Muslim – to register with the U.S. government.

Even though the program did not lead to terrorism convictions, it pulled over 13,000 people into deportation proceedings. The program was suspended in 2011 and dissolved in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
 
Yeah so they'd know where they're all living and come round them up
 
So register and if you work on a farm or in service you won't be deported, better have all your family in one of those fields though.
 
My vote would give a pass for the people here from Canadia, especially GSP.
 
I read some article that some group in TN is hosting an event for hispanics only and one of the sponsors is ICE. I mean, we TN folk are pretty dumb; but look, we aren't Mississippi/Arkansas/Florida dumb, okay? I reckon they'd have better luck hanging out at Lowes/Home Depot in the early hours of the morning, but, w/e
 
Great way to scare off potential future immigrants. Man this country is going down the toilet. They contribute so much to our economy and commit less crime. I genuinely don’t understand the hate towards them.
 
They would lose all chance to eventually get asylum or some kind of protected status. And also immediately deportable.
Yeah I guess this administration has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this matter so why shouldn’t they self-report?
 
Great way to scare off potential future immigrants. Man this country is going down the toilet. They contribute so much to our economy and commit less crime. I genuinely don’t understand the hate towards them.
Well I think that's the point. They want to deter future illegal immigration.

No problem with legal immigrants.
 
