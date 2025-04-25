Andy Capp
Democracy in action... not.
"Her attorney Craig Mastantuono said in court, "Judge Dugan wholeheartedly protests the arrest and believes it was not made in the interests of public safety.""
It's sad she gave them just the ammo they need now to refer to this case as a gotcha every time a judge faces action from this corrupt administration but at least it's a better hill to die on than "Flag too big" guy's.
Judge Hannah Dugan arrested by FBI for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant 'evade arrest'
A Milwaukee County circuit judge has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.
