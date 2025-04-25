Law Judge Hannah Dugan arrested by FBI for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant 'evade arrest'

Andy Capp

Andy Capp

Democracy in action... not.

abcnews.go.com

Judge Hannah Dugan arrested by FBI for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant 'evade arrest'

A Milwaukee County circuit judge has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
"Her attorney Craig Mastantuono said in court, "Judge Dugan wholeheartedly protests the arrest and believes it was not made in the interests of public safety.""

It's sad she gave them just the ammo they need now to refer to this case as a gotcha every time a judge faces action from this corrupt administration but at least it's a better hill to die on than "Flag too big" guy's.
 
judge-hannah-dugan-usa-jef-250425_1745591428031_hpMain.jpg



<{1-17}>
 
Pretty soon they're going to start arresting immigration lawyers who tell ICE to f*ck off when they try to make warrantless arrests of their clients for "obstruction." Arrested for doing their jobs.

Yeah sounds totally like "freedom and justice."
 
Good. We have enough people ignoring the law without adding to it.
 
Two days ago we had a 71yo shop owner stabbed to death for confronting an 18yo trying to shoplift.

18yo has a mile long list of juvenile offences and had been granted bail 6 days previously while facing charges of rape, sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, burglary and property damage.

Fuck the judges
 
HOLA said:
This news contrasts nicely with Trump just pardoning a Nevada judge that was convicted of using funds raised to honor a fallen police officer... on her rent, her daughter's wedding and plastic surgery.
I would be sick to my stomach every morning if I had voted these disgusting treasonous motherfuckers into office.
 
