Rumored Judge falls asleep during Cain’s kids testimony; Goularte says missed non-verbal cues where testimony is influenced by parents

“Judge Alcala at times was asleep and not focused on the proceedings taking place before him. His determination may have missed important, yet subtle parts of the testimony that lend to the minor’s credibility,” the attorney wrote.

Alcala’s “lack of focus also calls into question whether the influence of the minor’s parents’ non-verbal cues … during the testimony were even seen by the judge,” the filing reportedly said.“

www.kron4.com

Accused child molester Harry Goularte claims judge fell asleep

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An accused South Bay child molester who was nearly shot by the alleged victim’s father is still out of jail on bail. Harry Eugene Goularte, 45, is charged with…
www.kron4.com
 
DrRodentia said:
Disbar the man. People's entire livelihoods are in his hands. Certainly not the kind of job you can fall asleep during.
Um, the only word we have on this is the claim of an accused child molester. I wouldn't just assume he's not making it up to try to get a mistrial later on when he's convicted.
 
Clark Rogers said:
That, or a defense attorney being a defense attorney and trying every angle possible to get his client off.
Perhaps. I suppose I should have prefaced with "if this is actually true"

I also very quickly read this and jumped to conclusions. Didn't realize this was an accusation coming from the pedo himself. My bad.
 
Pitier of Fools said:
It’s pretty bold to claim a judge is asleep, there are a lot of people in that court room.

That attorney is fked if he’s lying.
 
The entire case is weird. Both sides are arguing on whether Goularte had unsupervised access to children. They have over 20 children who can answer that.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Yes, there are a lot of people in the courtroom. So I'll wait until I hear corroboration from some of them before I believe the defendant.
 
Fight Professor said:
The entire case is weird. Both sides are arguing on whether Goularte had unsupervised access to children. They have over 20 children who can answer that.
But we're not supposed to believe kids according to the Sherdog pedophile apologists so I guess that question will never get answered
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Like actually sleeping? How is that even possible, you’re literally in the front of the room on an elevated stand
Most judges are really old, probably insanely over worked, and it’s a really comfy chair.

It’s a 4 year old testifying, so it might be slow and boring and hard to get answers out of the kid. I can see a little head nodding and snoozing happening.
 
DrRodentia said:
Perhaps. I suppose I should have prefaced with "if this is actually true"

I also very quickly read this and jumped to conclusions. Didn't realize this was an accusation coming from the pedo himself. My bad.
I think it could go either way, but yeah considering the side it came from it's hard to know how much belief to put into it. Whole case is kind of that way, honestly.

I been trying to hold off on too much judgement until the court figures it out... but I have trouble believing that the kid just makes that up, too.
 
