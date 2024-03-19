JRE is back on youtube ?

Will the episodes that he did while exclusive to Spotify stay on there, or will they get uploaded to YouTube eventually? I kind of want to watch the Louis CK episode.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Will the episodes that he did while exclusive to Spotify stay on there, or will they get uploaded to YouTube eventually? I kind of want to watch the Louis CK episode.
I was wondering that, too. Knowing corporate America, they'll stay Spotify exclusive.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Will the episodes that he did while exclusive to Spotify stay on there, or will they get uploaded to YouTube eventually? I kind of want to watch the Louis CK episode.
Spotify doesn’t cost anything, it’s accessible directly from your web browser (or phone app), and there’s no need to hold out for uploads on YouTube.

You can pay 10 dollars for a "Premium" account, but that isn't necessary to listen to music or podcast.

That only allows you ad-free music listening and other perks that are essentially only music related.
 
