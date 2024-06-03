Journeyman fights, what’s the point?

First of all Price-Morono have no business had no business on a ppv maincard. No disrespect to those guys, they have been on the roster for a long time but still.

Guys like Clay Guida, Court McGee, Matt Brown when he was fighting, Jim Miller etc

Shouldn’t these guys be fighting talented up and comers, younger fighters without a clearly defined ceiling?

maybe if they go on a streak, they can contend like RDA did