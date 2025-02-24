Journey thread.

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Bands like Journey, Kansas, Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Camel, etc. have all one common denominator: POMPOUSNESS . Mind you, they were not always like that, their earlier stuff was fresh, new and not wimpy, but as they ventured into the future, they just went pompous and on repeat. So I say, I welcomed punk rock in '77 that literally wiped these useless bands off the agenda