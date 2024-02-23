Seems to be a rash of journalist getting arrested lately. I guess Tuck got pissed because those tapes led to him being fired and Fox paying damn near 800 million for lying.
I hope Tucker does not get his buddy Tiny Putin, to push this journalist out of a window.
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
