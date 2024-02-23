Crime Journalist arrested for releasing unaired Tucker Carlson clips.

Seems to be a rash of journalist getting arrested lately. I guess Tuck got pissed because those tapes led to him being fired and Fox paying damn near 800 million for lying.
I hope Tucker does not get his buddy Tiny Putin, to push this journalist out of a window.
 
looks like he illegally hacked a cloud based service that stored footage.

another gaslighting thread by @44nutman
 
The article reads like the guy hacked into computers and stole private info?

if it was my private shit, I wouldn't like that.
 
