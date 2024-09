Now we will never know how good and legit was prime Wilder.

But he isn't in prime, he 39 years old with heavy baggae of 3 fights with Fury, that took very heavy toll on him. He may think either about retirement, going down to bridger for some easy belt to run away from challange or just be a walking scalp for Usyk or Joshua to their trophy collections.

The very least - Joshua is over 4 years younger. And I think he was always better, even when the age wasn;t that much a factor.