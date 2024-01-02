News Joshua vs Ngannou Official March 8th Saudi Arabia (Price Update)

the only way this fight is being made is if they have had a tip off that the Hrgovich fight wont be for the IBF title, Joshua has made it perfectly clear he values titles over anything else
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Actually Hrgovic is the mandatory…. Zhang and Ngannou are options at this moment
There is no mandatory for Joshua at the moment and won’t be for at least 10 days after the Usyk vs Fury fight. Probably will take longer than that, though. Would Joshua take that fight without a guarantee of the IBF belt being on the line? March is the last date if he wants to fight in Saudi until late October.
 
joeson said:
Joshua won't fight Ngannou, cause a loss to an ex-ufc fighter would end his career. Zhang seems the more logical option.
 
tomjones said:
A loss to anyone would derail his chances at a title and people would be calling for his retirement. That’s the way boxing works.

Listen to what Hearn is saying. The winner of Fury/Usyk is the goal. Which fight gets him closer to that if the IBF title isn’t on the line? Assuming Fury wins, beating Wallin and then Ngannou, the guys that gave Fury the toughest fights, gives AJ the most leverage. Plus, Fury wants an Ngannou rematch. If AJ beats Francis first he eliminates that option leaving Fury with virtually no option but to box him.

Zhang is the least likely option. It’s all risk and no reward. Zhang is dangerous and not well known. There’s only an interim WBO title on the line and it brings him no closer to getting a Fury fight. Plus, the Saudis are looking for a big fight to replace Wilder vs Joshua. Is that really Zhang or Hrgovic with no title on the line?
 
joeson said:
Listen to what Hearn is saying. The winner of Fury/Usyk is the goal. Which fight gets him closer to that if the IBF title isn’t on the line? Assuming Fury wins, beating Wallin and then Ngannou, the guys that gave Fury the toughest fights, gives AJ the most leverage. Plus, Fury wants an Ngannou rematch. If AJ beats Francis first he eliminates that option leaving Fury with virtually no option but to box him.

The IBF will waste no time in stripping the winner of Usyk/Fury. I expect AJ/Hrgovic for the IBF belt in March.

If Ngannou is serious about boxing he should ask for Zhang on the undercard.
 
burningspear said:
Or the mma dude is just that special
 
borntoloseNOT said:
That fight was absolutely meaningless and it's a joke to base any kind of sport judgement on.

Sylvia was hugely overweight (300+) and coming off serious health problems. Sylvia was far from the best HW MMA fighter at that time, and Fury is a current champ. Not to mention Tim is the worst possible MMA representative to fight a boxer, basically an MMA slugger without much skill on the ground. Almost any quality HW would be better, and any HW with real grappling would beat Mercer.

I don't actually think at this point that boxing is redundant, but I think HW is weak enough to have a first-time boxer give the champ a hard time. I think it is more of an issue of a weak HW division than boxing being lower in general.
 
joeson said:
Ok…. But Hrgovic is #1 and Joshua #3 … the IBF can order that fight in a heart beat ..
 
