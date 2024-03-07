Joshua vs Ngannou in a bodybuilding contest, who wins it?

Badr Hari

I've heard Joe Rogan say Joshua is the HW champion with the greatest looking physique in history. Debatable as we have seen so many jacked champions from Carnera to Wladimir with so many hercules type characters in between. (Norton, Tyson and many others which posters can remind us)

In MMA Ngannou has looked superior head to head physique wise even to Overeem.

From today's weigh in pictures, three professional bodybuilding judges watching, who they make Mr. Combat Olympia?
 
No I disagree Overeem body has to be the best of all-time in combat sports.

8hd4ibjz9l981.jpg
 
