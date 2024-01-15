News Joshua vs Ngannou fightcard finalized for March 8

Solid card?

BoxerMaurits said:
Thoughts?
Imo the card feels a bit underwhelming compared to the previous Saudi cards, although we got ourselves a fantastic fight in the co-main event!
I'm only interested in the 2 main event fights aswell.

But I'm not complaining, cause there two highly anticipated fights. Sherdog will probably crash when the Ngannou/Joshua fight starts. It's a huge fight for mma fans, and we will find out if Ngannou is just a flash in the pan or a genuine top boxer.
 
Hagler said:
I don't mind Rey Vargas vs Ball, actually. Ball is a midget and he might be a little green but he has quite some speed, gas tank and moves.
Nick Ball also got that dawg in him, I think he’s a fun fighter
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Thoughts?
Imo the card feels a bit underwhelming compared to the previous Saudi cards, although we got ourselves a fantastic fight in the co-main event!
Yeah should be a great fight, as a Parker fan I was hoping he'd wait for the winner of the main event, but I'm sure he's getting paid well anyway and hopefully he wins and fights the winner anyway.

Good to see Justis Huni get on the card as well. If you haven't seen him fight he's very skilled (strong amateur pedigree) but he doesn't seem to have much power unfortunately, might be hard for him to become a draw.
 
A great main and co-main. Don't know any of the undercard fighters but you never know who might be able to deliver an exciting fight.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Thoughts?
Imo the card feels a bit underwhelming compared to the previous Saudi cards, although we got ourselves a fantastic fight in the co-main event!
Parker vs zhang is a good fight and ball vs Vargas is potentially a great fight. I think it’s a decent card

No wilder then? No surprise there really as he doesn’t get to cherry picking his opponents with the Saudis.
 
