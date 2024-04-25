A single loss does not kill off a prospect. It just derails a hype train.Awesome fight but will kill off one of the top up and comers in a division that really needs them so that sucks.
He does, but he needs to avoid it like the plague.I've never seen Van fight but he has a pretty nice resume. Hopefully he knows how to grapple.
Win or lose, I'd love to see some slick scrambles and I'd like to see Taira flex his stand up a bit more.He does, but he needs to avoid it like the plague.
Yeah the scrambles in this fight could be wild.Win or lose, I'd love to see some slick scrambles and I'd like to see Taira flex his stand up a bit more.
If you’re sensible it doesn’t, but sherdog says it’s the end of their career lol.A single loss does not kill off a prospect. It just derails a hype train.