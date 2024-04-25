News Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira set for UFC 302 on June 1st

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    23
Great fight.
Tatsuro via strangulation.
 
Talk about making prospects fight each other early, JFC. This fight is awesome, but will likely end with Taira grapplefuckling Van.
 
Surprisingly, I've never seen Van fight but he has a pretty nice resume. Hopefully he knows how to grapple. I don't know how I've missed him all this time with the wins he has.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Awesome fight but will kill off one of the top up and comers in a division that really needs them so that sucks.
Click to expand...
A single loss does not kill off a prospect. It just derails a hype train.
 
Ares Black said:
A single loss does not kill off a prospect. It just derails a hype train.
Click to expand...
If you’re sensible it doesn’t, but sherdog says it’s the end of their career lol.

But for real, the division could use some hype trains though. A little stagnant at the top and you’ve got a champion with wins over almost everybody already.
 
I'm sick of people crying about TwO PrOsPeCtS FiGhTiNg bs
 
