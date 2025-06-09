It's really weird. Bettors think he's a can? Why, because he lost to Pantoja?That's silly.
Royval always seems to be the Dog.
Betters see tons of potential in Van but they need to chill this is late notice and he lost to Charles Johnson.It's really weird. Bettors think he's a can? Why, because he lost to Pantoja?
Royval was booked twice vs Kape and he was +200 both times. Kape isn't exactly a world beater?? I don't get it.Betters see tons of potential in Van but they need to chill this is late notice and he lost to Charles Johnson.
Betters see tons of potential in Van but they need to chill this is late notice and he lost to Charles Johnson.
He didn’t just lose… InnerG wiped the floor with Vans face.
Royval would butcher this hypejob, he’s the same style of fighter as InnerG: He’s a long, rangy, multi dimensional pressure fighter.