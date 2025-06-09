Media Joshua Van opens as betting favorite to defeat Brandon Royval

Van is the future but this is a quick turnaround. Fuck I hope he wins this Royval is the toughest non title fight at 125.
 
The Flyweight division is a joke.
 
Aurelian said:
It's really weird. Bettors think he's a can? Why, because he lost to Pantoja?
Betters see tons of potential in Van but they need to chill this is late notice and he lost to Charles Johnson.
 
Gabe said:
Royval was booked twice vs Kape and he was +200 both times. Kape isn't exactly a world beater?? I don't get it.
 
Gabe said:
He didn’t just lose… InnerG wiped the floor with Vans face.


Royval would butcher this hypejob, he’s the same style of fighter as InnerG: He’s a long, rangy, multi dimensional pressure fighter.

Ugh I am not a gambler but if I was i would jump all over that and take royval and big lots of money on him. I thinks those odds are going to change really quickly.
 
Royval is coming off a bad concussion, bookies probably wanna see him get a win before throwing money on him.
 
Wtf I gotta get on a plane to Vegas, Royval is elite and is pretty much tied with Moreno for 2nd best after Pantoja

Love Van, super entertaining fighter with a ton of potential at a young age, but there are levels to this
 
Fact Checker said:
Royal has 7 losses lol.
 
