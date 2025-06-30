Joshua Van is the reason why the UFC needs to recruit SE Asian fighters more.

B

BullyKutta

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
1,024
Reaction score
1,878
My coworker told me a lot of Asian fighters end up in ONE and Rizin.

But the UFC needs to put its eye on S.E. Asia.

Burma/Myanmar has a combat sports history that’s staggering. I know the war shut down the major Lethwei league, but you can still find amateur streams.

That culture is hardcore. Born fighters.
 
BullyKutta said:
My coworker told me a lot of Asian fighters end up in ONE and Rizin.

But the UFC needs to put its eye on S.E. Asia.

Burma/Myanmar has a combat sports history that’s staggering. I know the war shut down the major Lethwei league, but you can still find amateur streams.

That culture is hardcore. Born fighters.
Click to expand...
Joshua Van grew up in America. Not really a great example.
 
I agree. More focus on them instead of those neck beard inbred caucasus fighters.
 
FlowchartRog said:
Van was born in Asia and lived there for over half his life. He grew up mainly in Asia.
Click to expand...


He moved to America when he was 12. That is not "half his life". Not even close really, as he didn't exactly learn martial arts at 0-5 years old.


Thinking that Myanmar is a rich place for martial arts talent, and using Van as the example makes no sense to me, unless you think his martial arts foundation was built running from persecution as a child.

He learned how to fight in America. If he had lived in Myanmar during his formative years he never would have been in the UFC.


Van is Americanized. I could tell he was American (or an immigrant, if that's the word that you're looking for) before I even looked up anything.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
He moved to America when he was 12. That is not "half his life". Not even close really, as he didn't exactly learn martial arts at 0-5 years old.


Thinking that Myanmar is a rich place for martial arts talent, and using Van as the example makes no sense to me, unless you think his martial arts foundation was built running from persecution as a child.

He learned how to fight in America. If he had lived in Myanmar during his formative years he never would have been in the UFC.


Van is Americanized. I could tell he was American (or an immigrant, if that's the word that you're looking for) before I even looked up anything.
Click to expand...

You realise he's only 23 right? So yes, it's over half his life <lmao>
 
Doctor Grudge said:
He moved to America when he was 12. That is not "half his life". Not even close really, as he didn't exactly learn martial arts at 0-5 years old.


Thinking that Myanmar is a rich place for martial arts talent, and using Van as the example makes no sense to me, unless you think his martial arts foundation was built running from persecution as a child.

He learned how to fight in America. If he had lived in Myanmar during his formative years he never would have been in the UFC.


Van is Americanized. I could tell he was American (or an immigrant, if that's the word that you're looking for) before I even looked up anything.
Click to expand...
He's 24 so 12 is literally half his life.

Not sure if he stayed martial arts in his home country though
 
It’s not like they don’t try.

Most EastAsian prospects they bring over just get destroyed though.
 
FlowchartRog said:
Van was born in Asia and lived there for over half his life. He grew up mainly in Asia.
Click to expand...

"Over half his life." He moved to America when he was 12. So you're implying that his abilities stem primarily from training he underwent as.... an 8 year old?
 
Van competes in the worst men’s division and his best win is a dude who’s like 16-8… he’s a one dimensional striker who would get smoked in almost any legit mens division like most other fighters from that region who come to the UFC.
 
EndlessCritic said:
It's quite literally insane that the total number of male fighters from Thailand the UFC has ever signed is: Zero.
Click to expand...

Especially when you consider how many UFC stars fucking TRAIN over there. Tiger Muay Thai must be printing cash at this point.

Minus the grappling, SE Asia has basically been doing mixed-martial arts for hundreds of years. Literally.

In some cases the rules of engagement are even more brutal than Western MMA. I don't even want to consider what training for 'headbutts' entails.

It's a headscratcher for me, but again, my co-worker pointed out that the Asian leagues tend to gobble the good prospects up before the UFC has an opportunity to recruit them, I guess. It's the only explanation that checks out with me.
 
Shit they would if they held up. I loved okami but its been so many misses. If the ufc could Crack into 2 billion people the would have half a roster if they were good enough
 
Joshua van lost. It was close but he got pieced up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,974
Messages
57,502,898
Members
175,732
Latest member
dkiwowpwks

Share this page

Back
Top