Joshua Van is the reason why the UFC needs to recruit SE Asian fighters more.

My coworker told me a lot of Asian fighters end up in ONE and Rizin.
But the UFC needs to put its eye on S.E. Asia.
Burma/Myanmar has a combat sports history that’s staggering. I know the war shut down the major Lethwei league, but you can still find amateur streams.
That culture is hardcore. Born fighters.
