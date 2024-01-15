Joshua Van appreciation thread

Van was one of the best Flyweight prospects out of the US, this is going to sound shitty but there's tons of guys his age at that weight with as good of records and as much or more potential in and out of the UFC though, if you think him being 22 is "amazing" you gotta follow more Flyweights. He definitely can be a bit reckless in there and his biggest issue is that he's way too small for 125lbs, kinda how before the UFC had FW and BW divisions you'd see many lightweights that were truly FWs and even BWs fighting at 155. Van could easily be fighting at 115lbs, maybe even 105lbs. This issue is significant because it's not really something he can fix much. He gives up 2-5 inches of reach vs a lot of flyweights and a few inches of height, his frame is small too.