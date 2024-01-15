Joshua Van appreciation thread

StonedLemur

StonedLemur

Chief of Sherbro Island
@plutonium
Joined
Dec 1, 2021
Messages
55,357
Reaction score
91,230
Joshua Van has really shown some great qualities so far.
The kid digs to the body like nobody else in that division, and has shown good timing on his takedowns w/good GNP.

I think he poses some real problems for everyone in that division, and that's pretty exciting for the future.

An exciting prospect to say the least, and for those of you that "don't like the little guys"....*Raspberries* to you fuckos lol.
 
He's fun. I'd like to see him get a step up. I'm not sure if he broke his past two opponents, or if they just had shit cardio, but both gassed in 5 minutes. Once he fights a more proven guy, I'll have a better read on him. Thus far, though, I've enjoyed what I've seen.
 
fortheo said:
He's fun. I'd like to see him get a step up. I'm not sure if he broke his past two opponents, or if they just had shit cardio, but both gassed in 5 minutes. Once he fights a more proven guy, I'll have a better read on him. Thus far, though, I've enjoyed what I've seen.
Click to expand...

He kills the body and that had a lot to do with the cardio problems his opponents showed sir.
That kid fuckin murders the body and goes to the head.

Reminds me a bit of Topuria in that way, except Van sticks to the body the whole way...its beautiful tbh.
 
StonedLemur said:
He kills the body and that had a lot to do with the cardio problems his opponents showed sir.
That kid fuckin murders the body and goes to the head.

Reminds me a bit of Topuria in that way, except Van sticks to the body the whole way...its beautiful tbh.
Click to expand...

I'm sure it did affect his opponents, but he didn't do that much in round one of his last fight, and his opponent had 90 seconds off for a foul, then the 60 seconds off between rounds and still gassed going into round two. It was very odd. I'm still impressed by van, but I just want to see him get a step up in comp now and see him tested.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
I'm sure it did effect his opponents, but he didn't do that much in round one of his last fight, and his opponent had 90 seconds off for a foul, then the 60 seconds off between rounds and still gassed going into round two. It was very odd. I'm still impressed by van, but I just want to see him get a step up in comp now and see him tested.
Click to expand...

He's gonna get that step up for sure sir, I don't know how long they can deny him at this point.
I think one or two more fights like this are going to open some eyes.
 
StonedLemur said:
Joshua Van has really shown some great qualities so far.
The kid digs to the body like nobody else in that division, and has shown good timing on his takedowns w/good GNP.

I think he poses some real problems for everyone in that division, and that's pretty exciting for the future.

An exciting prospect to say the least, and for those of you that "don't like the little guys"....*Raspberries* to you fuckos lol.
Click to expand...
Saw the main card. Didn't have time to watch prelims yet. Anything else stand out on the recent undercard?
 
StonedLemur said:
He's gonna get that step up for sure sir, I don't know how long they can deny him at this point.
I think one or two more fights like this are going to open some eyes.
Click to expand...

Flyweight's got an exciting future with young guys coming up like Van, Taira, mokaev and that young brazilian cat that fought Kape on short notice recently.
 
Van was one of the best Flyweight prospects out of the US, this is going to sound shitty but there's tons of guys his age at that weight with as good of records and as much or more potential in and out of the UFC though, if you think him being 22 is "amazing" you gotta follow more Flyweights. He definitely can be a bit reckless in there and his biggest issue is that he's way too small for 125lbs, kinda how before the UFC had FW and BW divisions you'd see many lightweights that were truly FWs and even BWs fighting at 155. Van could easily be fighting at 115lbs, maybe even 105lbs. This issue is significant because it's not really something he can fix much. He gives up 2-5 inches of reach vs a lot of flyweights and a few inches of height, his frame is small too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,328
Messages
55,817,263
Members
174,946
Latest member
muayguy1

Share this page

Back
Top