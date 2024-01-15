Joshua Van appreciation thread

StonedLemur
Chief of Sherbro Island
@plutonium
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2021
- Messages
- 55,357
- Reaction score
- 91,230
Joshua Van has really shown some great qualities so far.
The kid digs to the body like nobody else in that division, and has shown good timing on his takedowns w/good GNP.
I think he poses some real problems for everyone in that division, and that's pretty exciting for the future.
An exciting prospect to say the least, and for those of you that "don't like the little guys"....*Raspberries* to you fuckos lol.
The kid digs to the body like nobody else in that division, and has shown good timing on his takedowns w/good GNP.
I think he poses some real problems for everyone in that division, and that's pretty exciting for the future.
An exciting prospect to say the least, and for those of you that "don't like the little guys"....*Raspberries* to you fuckos lol.