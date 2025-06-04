Joshua or Fury - who is greater currently based on common opponents and overall resume?

They're quite close, in terms of resume.



- Both beat Klitschko, Joshua more soundly, but he was an older Klitschko who'd had time out the ring



- Both fought and lost to Usyk twice, though Fury's first fight was a better showing than either of Joshua's/although the 2nd fight with Usyk, Joshua did quite well, and I even think an argument could be made for a draw or him winning that. And I can't stand Joshua, so I have every reason to watch it through biased eyes too. But, Fury's first fight with Usyk, rounds 4-7 was the most trouble I think Usyk has ever looked in, other than the Chisora fight funnily enough



- Both fought Wallin, who, is not really anybody but he's a contender, not shit; Fury fought him when he was more game... Yes Joshua beat him more easily but he had already beaten him like 3 times or something stupid in the amateurs, or twice, and he was Joshua's sparring partner. He knew him intimately; that was a tee-up for Joshua to look good



- Both beat Dillian Whyte, Fury much more easily; Whyte never for one moment looked in the fight or caused Fury the slighest bother, then Fury knocked him clean out with a beautiful uppercut, wheras he had Joshua in trouble and it was a war



Then... Fury has Chisora x 3, and even though Chisora may not be world-champ level, he gave Usyk - arguably his toughest fight - even Usyk himself says this, and is not an easy night for anyone... except Fury. Fury just played with him like cat food 3 times. He also has Wilder, when Wilder was in his prime and feared, and dangerous x 3.



Joshua has Parker, which is a good scalp and Andy Ruiz Jr but Ruiz Jr absolutely battered Joshua then Joshua won the rematch by essentially running around the ring for 12 rounds, and any time he engaged he was in trouble, so it's not a great win.



Due to the 3 Chisora wins, how easy the Whyte win was & the Wilder wins, I think Fury edges it.