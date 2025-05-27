Joshua Fabia - The Cult Leader Who RUINED A UFC Legend's Career

BullyKutta
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 939
- Reaction score
- 1,587
This is the greatest summary of that little fucker's manipulation. Very well done.
Fabia is an absolute psychopath who took advantage of someone who was , at the minimum, emotionally fragile, and at the worst suffering from early CTE.
'Ruined' is the right word here. Diego could have gone out in a blaze of glory with a proper retirement fight.
