Joshua Fabia - The Cult Leader Who RUINED A UFC Legend's Career

BullyKutta

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
939
Reaction score
1,587
This is the greatest summary of that little fucker's manipulation. Very well done.

Fabia is an absolute psychopath who took advantage of someone who was , at the minimum, emotionally fragile, and at the worst suffering from early CTE.

'Ruined' is the right word here. Diego could have gone out in a blaze of glory with a proper retirement fight.

 
Forgot about the Fabia era. What a ride that was haha.

Fav part was when he got Diego on OnlyFans, and also that footage of him training UFC fighters by rounding around with fake knives or whatever.

Fabia bless.
 
Diego ruined his own career


No one made him (figuratively and literally) get in bed with this midget


Such an entertaining saga that was tho lol
 
Some high level training none the less...
diego training.gif
 
Was he really that bad? I mean, he was decent enough to warn the NAC that Diego may kill Michael Chiesia with a modified 'Stone Cold Killer' type move or the 5 point exploding palm punch punch (forget which). That warning was quite decent of him, no?
 
