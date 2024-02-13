Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 May 25th ESPN+ in the US/ DAZN Everywhere else

Catterall takes it and Taylor will retire.
 
Taylor better give us the performance of his career or he's completely washed. Took Catterall lightly the first time? Fair enough, rusty and inactive vs Teo? Fair enough. You come out looking like a week old turd this time and the boxing world will write you off for good.
 
Nova44 said:
it's been a while but i seem to remember he actually looked good vs teo in the first few rounds. then it just all went to shit, double quick.
 
randomg1t said:
Still wasn't a patch on his form in the run up to undisputed. He said he took Catterall lightly, and was rusty vs Teo... we'll see how this one goes.
 
randomg1t said:
he never looked good, just wasn’t completely ruled out as zero chance to win quite yet for like 2 rounds.

I look at it like this… that 135 crop was sensational even if they all were lame and won’t fight each other, and while 140 looked to be surging with some of the names who’ve found division prominence in “recent” years (Crawford, Taylor, Prograis), maybe that Haney Prograis fight was a 2nd example the best at 140 were just not same level as best at 135 maybe?
 
it caused the biggest stink since bradley/pacman, which was unfortunate for taylor, stalled his career .. he will have to win big here to get the nod lol
 
Taylor's basically gotta run Catterall over in a dominant fashion to silence all the critics.
 
