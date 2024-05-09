Josh Koscheck appreciation thread!

Ogata

Ogata

Josh Koscheck was the original Colby but way more tactful and better and more explosive wrestling. Also at times, he showed decent punching power and show cased decent kickboxing skills before his fall out with his kickboxing Javier.

He EVEN had his own custom song:




When he went SSJ and became Josh Godcheck!

sssjkosohlawd.jpg


He avoided using the SJJ mode because he wanted to give everyone a chance to win.
 
tumblr_mz47rqSx6q1ry1rm7o1_r1_400.gif
 
After working with Arnold he has been on a tear. Koscheck would have been a nightmare to guys today and would have done wel.


MV5BNjBiMGQ3NmMtOTJjMS00YjllLTg0ODMtZjI1Njc0OWMyMjM4XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTMzNzQ3NA@@._V1_.jpg
 
Feel slightly bad for him. My BJJ TKOed him in the first which was ultimately Kos's last fight
 
Ibm said:
He had the same issue many credentialed wrestlers end up having IMO, falling in love with his right hand after a KO.
 
He didn't occassionally show good punching power, he always had massive power in that overhand. A athletic wrestler with a big punch.

Also won 1 round vs GSP in the first fight. Was a top 5 WW for a few years.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
10001407.gif
The most hateable guys always get finished in a funny way, besides Johnny Walker who i've always found likeable but gets finished cartoonishly.
I wonder if koscheck had any damage to his neck from the VICE like grip ellenberger clasped on him.
 
