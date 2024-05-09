Josh Koscheck appreciation thread!

Ogata
Josh Koscheck was the original Colby but way more tactful and better and more explosive wrestling. Also at times, he showed decent punching power and show cased decent kickboxing skills before his fall out with his kickboxing Javier.
He EVEN had his own custom song:
When he went SSJ and became Josh Godcheck!
He avoided using the SJJ mode because he wanted to give everyone a chance to win.
