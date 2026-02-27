Josh Hokit may win a title i fear

C

ClinchmasterEdwards93291

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 28, 2025
Messages
100
Reaction score
71
He may be the most chudded HW of all time but he has all the ingredients to win a ufc title at HW. Hes an elite NFL (or borderline) tier athlete whos in his prime hes got great cardio which no one at HW has, he has a great and very functional grinding wrestling game (along with pedigree) which basically no one at HW can deal with, hes a competent fast powerful striker who throws in combination and hits the body decently well. Like seriously 99% of HWs hate all the stuff this guy does and would want to die being subjected to it. I hope he get brutally starched but unfortunately he will probably win the title at some point.
 
Definitely not looking forward to that.

Tired of shit talking frat bros saying stupid shit being the ones that are pushed and shot into title fights.
 
He has looked like a world beater against some jobbers but his next fight is a huge step up. If he can keep Blaydes from taking him down I could potentially see him out working him on the feet. A finish of Blaydes would be very impressive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

dipstickjimmy
Hot Take I was against Pereira at HW but...
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
THEMONEYMAKER
THEMONEYMAKER

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,101
Messages
58,482,432
Members
176,050
Latest member
Krazy Kash Patel

Share this page

Back
Top