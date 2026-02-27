Josh Hokit may win a title i fear

ClinchmasterEdwards93291
He may be the most chudded HW of all time but he has all the ingredients to win a ufc title at HW. Hes an elite NFL (or borderline) tier athlete whos in his prime hes got great cardio which no one at HW has, he has a great and very functional grinding wrestling game (along with pedigree) which basically no one at HW can deal with, hes a competent fast powerful striker who throws in combination and hits the body decently well. Like seriously 99% of HWs hate all the stuff this guy does and would want to die being subjected to it. I hope he get brutally starched but unfortunately he will probably win the title at some point.