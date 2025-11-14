Joseph scarface Parker

The source is another of the much maligned and scummy UK media, but apparently Parker tested positive for pervert powder on the day of the Wardley fight. However Coke is in everything in UK/Ireland, so we'll see what the B sample delivers. Slainte.

Also I like Joseph, but he was involved in a meth scandal a few years back, so who knows where this story goes.
 
I hope he doesnt get banned but he needs to have a serious word with himself m. Its not gonna improve his performance in any way. In fact if he still had it in his system the day of the fight it possibly hindered him. What a fuckin idiot
 
