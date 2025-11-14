Joseph scarface Parker

Athenry04
Mar 4, 2005
The source is another of the much maligned and scummy UK media, but apparently Parker tested positive for pervert powder on the day of the Wardley fight. However Coke is in everything in UK/Ireland, so we'll see what the B sample delivers. Slainte.
Joseph Parker tested positive for cocaine on day of Fabio Wardley fight
JOSEPH PARKER failed a drugs test for cocaine on the day of his Fabio Wardley war. The 33-year-old New Zealand heavyweight and father of six was tested by the Voluntary Anti Doping Agency on Octobe…
www.thesun.co.uk