RBR Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley - October 25th at the O2- DAZN PPV

Wardley is getting that first L. He's horrible at the technical part of boxing and Parker has shown he can get dropped multiple times, recover and eke out a decision like against Zhang. Parker has made a career of late by getting wins vs. flawed or past prime punchers. Wardley might be young but he's limited.
 
Would watch. Parker weathers early punishment to win by late stoppage imo.
 
Nobody wants to fight him, they just want him out of the way, take the payday, if Wardley wins they will promote the hell out of him.
 
Perhaps Parker is thinking if he KOs Wardley it will have people clamoring for the Usyk match.
 
Athenry04 said:
As I put in the other thread, odd fight for Parker to consider.
he's a warrior, you gotta hand it to him. Parker will fight anyone anytime. its admirable.
its a bit of weird fight, sure, but if he beats Wardley (especially if he knocks him out) then he's absolutely undeniable as next in line for Usyk
 
Blastbeat said:
he's a warrior, you gotta hand it to him. Parker will fight anyone anytime. its admirable.
its a bit of weird fight, sure, but if he beats Wardley (especially if he knocks him out) then he's absolutely undeniable as next in line for Usyk
He’s next anyway regardless how he wins bc he’s the next mandatory,he doesn’t need to actually fight but that’s a mistake bc you need to be on point against Usyk for obvious reasons .

It’s the safest fight fir him looking at actual relevant fights to attract a PPV where he’s huge in NZ , I say safe bc Wardleys poor defense and he gets shook at times when he takes a clean punch , he has one punch power but Parker’s chin requires combination shots to really put him away unless you really have the size to bully him like Joyce did and wear him out physically .

I don’t know I don’t give Wardley a good chance there’s to much again him he’s outmatched in just about every department besides power .
 
