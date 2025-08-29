He certainly doesn't seem to gain much from this.As I put in the other thread, odd fight for Parker to consider.
He's next anyway regardless how he wins bc he's the next mandatory,he doesn't need to actually fight but that's a mistake bc you need to be on point against Usyk for obvious reasons.
its a bit of weird fight, sure, but if he beats Wardley (especially if he knocks him out) then he's absolutely undeniable as next in line for Usyk
This being a PPV is ridiculous! LOL