Elections Joseph 'Corn Pop' Biden Says He Talked with DECEASED French President

deviake

deviake

Otsego Amigo
@Silver
Joined
Jan 2, 2015
Messages
12,736
Reaction score
4,669
Does anyone remember when WR liberals defended Biden's mental faculties before he was elected? I'm too lazy to pull receipts but Pepperidge Farm remembers.

No cliffs cuz the title says it all but they discuss issues with the Democratic Party including what their potential deflections and blame game will be for various demographics' lack of support for Corn Pop.
 
A sad indictment of the United States of Ancient Men.
 
deviake said:
Certainly doesn't feel like we've much in the way of choices
Click to expand...

Well not now, no.

The situation was allowed to fester and is now fully rotten.

The time to act was in the aftermath of the last election.
 
Maybe he just forgot that he's not supposed to talk about the going's on at Bohemian Grove...

OGC.5470d7c9677ca3bbc03c096540f5f6a0
 
  • Love
Reactions: N13
He can see dead people.

 
He's old and misppeaks/gets confused often, its not news or something people deny, its just a fact that he's a gaffe machine, he's been like that for years and certainly worse now than he was.

So is Trump. If misspeaking confusion of old people in office or running was disqualifying, lets invoke age limits for the Presidency and the House/Senate and get all of these geriatrics out of there. I 100% guarantee people on the left would be far more open to preventing Biden from running due to his age/cognitive ability than people on the right will in regards to Trump, Trump will throw out word salad nonsense and brag about his twice daily dementia test scores and they'll still claim he's as sharp as ever simply because he says he is.

Just a few of the greatest hits:
Forgets what city he's in
Says Obama is President
Says Nicki Haely was in charge of security at the capitol (instead of Nancy Pelosi, who was also not in charge of Security)
Talked about washington taking airports in the revolutionary war
Says Biden will get us into WW2
Talks about Frederick Douglas as if he's still alive
"We are an institute in a powerful death penalty"
"I tested positvely towards negative"
 
Striderxdj said:
He's old and misppeaks/gets confused often, its not news or something people deny, its just a fact that he's a gaffe machine, he's been like that for years and certainly worse now than he was.

So is Trump. If misspeaking confusion of old people in office or running was disqualifying, lets invoke age limits for the Presidency and the House/Senate and get all of these geriatrics out of there. I 100% guarantee people on the left would be far more open to preventing Biden from running due to his age/cognitive ability than people on the right will in regards to Trump, Trump will throw out word salad nonsense and brag about his twice daily dementia test scores and they'll still claim he's as sharp as ever simply because he says he is.

Just a few of the greatest hits:
Forgets what city he's in
Says Obama is President
Says Nicki Haely was in charge of security at the capitol (instead of Nancy Pelosi, who was also not in charge of Security)
Talked about washington taking airports in the revolutionary war
Says Biden will get us into WW2
Talks about Frederick Douglas as if he's still alive
"We are an institute in a powerful death penalty"
"I tested positvely towards negative"
Click to expand...
TDS in plain view

Obama is running the White House, everyone knows its Obummer's third term
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,894
Messages
55,034,259
Members
174,562
Latest member
Joeyb0872

Share this page

Back
Top