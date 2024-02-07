He's old and misppeaks/gets confused often, its not news or something people deny, its just a fact that he's a gaffe machine, he's been like that for years and certainly worse now than he was.So is Trump. If misspeaking confusion of old people in office or running was disqualifying, lets invoke age limits for the Presidency and the House/Senate and get all of these geriatrics out of there. I 100% guarantee people on the left would be far more open to preventing Biden from running due to his age/cognitive ability than people on the right will in regards to Trump, Trump will throw out word salad nonsense and brag about his twice daily dementia test scores and they'll still claim he's as sharp as ever simply because he says he is.Just a few of the greatest hits: