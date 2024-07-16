Rumored Jose Aldo vs. Kyler Phillips Targeted for UFC 307.

Who Wins?

  • Jose Aldo

    Votes: 12 85.7%

  • Kyler Phillips

    Votes: 2 14.3%
  • Total voters
    14
Only Here for Attachments said:
Wasn't the previous fight the last on his contract? Did he sign a new one? Why are they having him fight this nobody?
Kyler is talented. This is no walk in the park, as he's 7-1 in his last eight and made Pedro Munhoz look like he should retire. It seems like they're hoping one of these younger, ascendant fighters can make their name off of his.

I would assume he signed a new deal as well, but who knows, MMA Twitter isn't always trustworthy.
 
I would love if Aldo teased McGregor, about being an active & competitive fighter, but he's too classy for that🏆
Still would be entertaining🤣
 
Substance Abuse said:
Kyler is talented. This is no walk in the park, as he's 7-1 in his last eight and made Pedro Munhoz look like he should retire. It seems like they're hoping one of these younger, ascendant fighters can make their name off of his.

I would assume he signed a new deal as well, but who knows, MMA Twitter isn't always trustworthy.
That’s what it seems like to me too. Similar vibes to the Martinez fight. Bizarre that they can’t find any veteran/legends type matchup for Aldo. And they also aren’t giving him a contender so if he wins it won’t really move his position in the rankings much
 
Minnja said:
That’s what it seems like to me too. Similar vibes to the Martinez fight. Bizarre that they can’t find any veteran/legends type matchup for Aldo. And they also aren’t giving him a contender so if he wins it won’t really move his position in the rankings much
I feel as if Kyler is a lot quicker than Martinez is and will push a faster, more aggressive offensive pace. Aldo's vision, reflexes and ability to absorb damage are far and away from what they once were. If he can't deter Kyler from coming forward, he could definitely lose this fight. Aldo is one of my favorite fighters to watch and what he's done on the back half of his career is remarkable, but he's going to hit the wall eventually.
 
Maybe Aldo wants to fight the young lions, who knows
He was like Dana, give me that young smoke, it burns better, cleaner :cool:🚬
 
Kyler is good, better than Martinez I would say, who also was on a good run.

Will be a great battle. A shame Aldo doesn't get bigger names though.
 
Aldo gonna hit kyler so hard he starts spelling his name right.
 
I really did think the UFC was gonna do Jose dirty and match him up with Payton Talbott.

Thank god.
 
