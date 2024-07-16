Minnja said: That’s what it seems like to me too. Similar vibes to the Martinez fight. Bizarre that they can’t find any veteran/legends type matchup for Aldo. And they also aren’t giving him a contender so if he wins it won’t really move his position in the rankings much Click to expand...

I feel as if Kyler is a lot quicker than Martinez is and will push a faster, more aggressive offensive pace. Aldo's vision, reflexes and ability to absorb damage are far and away from what they once were. If he can't deter Kyler from coming forward, he could definitely lose this fight. Aldo is one of my favorite fighters to watch and what he's done on the back half of his career is remarkable, but he's going to hit the wall eventually.