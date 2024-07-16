Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Joined
Aug 11, 2008
Still no Aldo vs. Cruz. Thanks for nothing Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.
Wasn't the previous fight the last on his contract? Did he sign a new one? Why are they having him fight this nobody?
Kyler is talented. This is no walk in the park, as he's 7-1 in his last eight and made Pedro Munhoz look like he should retire. It seems like they're hoping one of these younger, ascendant fighters can make their name off of his.
I would assume he signed a new deal as well, but who knows, MMA Twitter isn't always trustworthy.
That’s what it seems like to me too. Similar vibes to the Martinez fight. Bizarre that they can’t find any veteran/legends type matchup for Aldo. And they also aren’t giving him a contender so if he wins it won’t really move his position in the rankings much