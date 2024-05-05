Jose Aldo vs Dominic Cruz HAS to happen next

lerobshow
Aldo seems to be in a great place with the UFC.
Can he become the champion again at his age? I don't think so. There's too many killers.
BUT
There's fun fights for him out there. Even a fight with Sanhagen would be fun TBH. But we have to be honest here
Jose Aldo should fight Dominic Cruz next. Point blank. The fight that should've happened a long time ago (11-12 years?).
And it's a good fight for both of them. And it's a fun fight for us the OG fight fans.
I hope the UFC give him a fair deal of 2-3 ''fun'' fights and let him ride to the sunset. Even a McGregor rematch could be HUGE.
Are you in or what?
