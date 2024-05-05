Jose Aldo vs Dominic Cruz HAS to happen next

lerobshow

lerobshow

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
106
Reaction score
209
Aldo seems to be in a great place with the UFC.

Can he become the champion again at his age? I don't think so. There's too many killers.

BUT

There's fun fights for him out there. Even a fight with Sanhagen would be fun TBH. But we have to be honest here

Jose Aldo should fight Dominic Cruz next. Point blank. The fight that should've happened a long time ago (11-12 years?).

And it's a good fight for both of them. And it's a fun fight for us the OG fight fans.

I hope the UFC give him a fair deal of 2-3 ''fun'' fights and let him ride to the sunset. Even a McGregor rematch could be HUGE.

Are you in or what?
 
I want to see Aldo box some more
 
lerobshow said:
Aldo seems to be in a great place with the UFC.

Can he become the champion again at his age? I don't think so. There's too many killers.

BUT

There's fun fights for him out there. Even a fight with Sanhagen would be fun TBH. But we have to be honest here

Jose Aldo should fight Dominic Cruz next. Point blank. The fight that should've happened a long time ago (11-12 years?).

And it's a good fight for both of them. And it's a fun fight for us the OG fight fans.

I hope the UFC give him a fair deal of 2-3 ''fun'' fights and let him ride to the sunset. Even a McGregor rematch could be HUGE.

Are you in or what?
Click to expand...
For Nostalgia purposes, Cruz would be fun, but he would chew Cruz’s legs up at this point, even when both were in their Prime, that would’ve been the case. Not just that, but Aldo is a much better boxer than he was in his Prime, so Aldo would piece him up with both his hands and legs. It would be a lop sided Beat Down.

I just don’t see how Cruz wins honesty, but again, for the WEC Nostalgia, I wouldn’t mind!!

I think Aldo has earned his right to call his own shots. If he wants Topuria— let him have it. If he wants Suga.. let him have it. As long as it’s within reason, I say let Aldo call his shots and let him have whatever he wants!! He’s healthy, didn’t take damage and can fight again this summer or in the Fall. Styles make fights and a fight with Suga really intrigues me at this stage!! Aldo is a 37 year old KILLA!!
 
swarrrm said:
Cruz isn't reliable enough, just do Aldo vs O'Malley.
Click to expand...
Cruz had ACL injuries/surgeries. Almost no one returns better after that, especially in their mid-30s or older.
 
suga will be happy to give him a title shot now instead of merab
 
lerobshow said:
Aldo seems to be in a great place with the UFC.

Can he become the champion again at his age? I don't think so. There's too many killers.

BUT

There's fun fights for him out there. Even a fight with Sanhagen would be fun TBH. But we have to be honest here

Jose Aldo should fight Dominic Cruz next. Point blank. The fight that should've happened a long time ago (11-12 years?).

And it's a good fight for both of them. And it's a fun fight for us the OG fight fans.

I hope the UFC give him a fair deal of 2-3 ''fun'' fights and let him ride to the sunset. Even a McGregor rematch could be HUGE.

Are you in or what?
Click to expand...
Aldo vs Cruz for the BMF belt!!!!!
M stands for Manlet
 
mehhh

Dominick would lose really badly, he can't mix his wrestling against aldo it wouldn't work he'd just get beat up on the feet


would still like to see it for history's sake
 
Isnt Cruz retired?

I would love to see Aldo beating the shit out of him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Media Aldo was supposed to fight Cruz at 301
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,622
Messages
55,505,749
Members
174,800
Latest member
kechan123

Share this page

Back
Top