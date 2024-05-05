Jose Aldo vs Dominic Cruz HAS to happen next

lerobshow said: Aldo seems to be in a great place with the UFC.



Can he become the champion again at his age? I don't think so. There's too many killers.



BUT



There's fun fights for him out there. Even a fight with Sanhagen would be fun TBH. But we have to be honest here



Jose Aldo should fight Dominic Cruz next. Point blank. The fight that should've happened a long time ago (11-12 years?).



And it's a good fight for both of them. And it's a fun fight for us the OG fight fans.



I hope the UFC give him a fair deal of 2-3 ''fun'' fights and let him ride to the sunset. Even a McGregor rematch could be HUGE.



For Nostalgia purposes, Cruz would be fun, but he would chew Cruz’s legs up at this point, even when both were in their Prime, that would’ve been the case. Not just that, but Aldo is a much better boxer than he was in his Prime, so Aldo would piece him up with both his hands and legs. It would be a lop sided Beat Down.I just don’t see how Cruz wins honesty, but again, for the WEC Nostalgia, I wouldn’t mind!!I think Aldo has earned his right to call his own shots. If he wants Topuria— let him have it. If he wants Suga.. let him have it. As long as it’s within reason, I say let Aldo call his shots and let him have whatever he wants!! He’s healthy, didn’t take damage and can fight again this summer or in the Fall. Styles make fights and a fight with Suga really intrigues me at this stage!! Aldo is a 37 year old KILLA!!