The UFC really hates Jose.
They really suck at match making with him. How did they miss on the opportunities to book him against both Dillashaw at one point and then Cruz too? just baffling.
Idk why he takes these fights against young up and comers. I know he’s a live dog in these but I wish they put him against some fun vets at 35 and 45.
Idk why he takes these fights against young up and comers. I know he’s a live dog in these but I wish they put him against some fun vets at 35 and 45.
It really is unbelievable how poorly they use him, but it takes two, at the end of the day he signs. I would like to know what his perspective is on it.They're content on doing nothing but using him as a building block for other fighter's at this point. They're squandered so many great fights with shit match making. It's baffling. To make matters worse, Aldo should be on a winning streak at this point. I am still of the opinion that he beat Bautista at 307.
But what fights are you wanting them to do with him?They're content on doing nothing but using him as a building block for other fighter's at this point. They're squandered so many great fights with shit match making. It's baffling. To make matters worse, Aldo should be on a winning streak at this point. I am still of the opinion that he beat Bautista at 307.
It’s so crazy to see how bad they’ve done Aldo over his UFC career. They could’ve legit had a lighter weight Poatan at one point when he was trying to jump up to LW, but Dana and co had a huge problem with that unless you were Conor.They're content on doing nothing but using him as a building block for other fighter's at this point. They're squandered so many great fights with shit match making. It's baffling. To make matters worse, Aldo should be on a winning streak at this point. I am still of the opinion that he beat Bautista at 307.
Agreed.Aldo really needs to retire if he can't obliterate Zahabi in one round.
I get it, he’s almost never dominated in these fights in a marketable way though. Seems like everyone would stand to win in a Cruz/aldo, garbrandt/aldo CCC/ aldo style matchups.This is generally what is done with older fighters. Since time immemorial. This is what they want him for.
There might be different reasons, or timing issues why those didnt occur. Few of these guys had long periods of inactivity.I get it, he’s almost never dominated in these fights in a marketable way though. Seems like everyone would stand to win in a Cruz/aldo, garbrandt/aldo CCC/ aldo style matchups.