News Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi UFC 315

fortheo said:
They really suck at match making with him. How did they miss on the opportunities to book him against both Dillashaw at one point and then Cruz too? just baffling.
They're content on doing nothing but using him as a building block for other fighter's at this point. They're squandered so many great fights with shit match making. It's baffling. To make matters worse, Aldo should be on a winning streak at this point. I am still of the opinion that he beat Bautista at 307.
 
Idk why he takes these fights against young up and comers. I know he’s a live dog in these but I wish they put him against some fun vets at 35 and 45.
 
Joshua Judd said:
Aldo will fight anyone. You've got to the love the guy. With that said, NU has consistently mishandled his career from terrible training habits to accepting anyone he's offered. He's Jose Aldo for fuck sake, push for bigger fights. I suppose at the end of the day, the paycheck is the same, and that's all that matters. War Jose.
 
Joshua Judd said:
This is generally what is done with older fighters. Since time immemorial. This is what they want him for.
 
Substance Abuse said:
It really is unbelievable how poorly they use him, but it takes two, at the end of the day he signs. I would like to know what his perspective is on it.
 
Substance Abuse said:
But what fights are you wanting them to do with him?
 
Substance Abuse said:
It’s so crazy to see how bad they’ve done Aldo over his UFC career. They could’ve legit had a lighter weight Poatan at one point when he was trying to jump up to LW, but Dana and co had a huge problem with that unless you were Conor.

Not to mention the missed opportunities on the dillashaw and Cruz fights that were just hanging there to market. UFC managed Aldo dirty.
 
HHJ said:
I get it, he’s almost never dominated in these fights in a marketable way though. Seems like everyone would stand to win in a Cruz/aldo, garbrandt/aldo CCC/ aldo style matchups.
 
Saviour any Aldo appearance. But agreed, pretty tepid matchmaking.
 
Joshua Judd said:
There might be different reasons, or timing issues why those didnt occur. Few of these guys had long periods of inactivity.
 
