News Jose Aldo Officially RETIRES - "Don't Have It In Me Anymore"

Im calling him "Old-o" only to take the thunder out of any of those chucklefucks on Twitter. I said it first, it's not original....dammit, WEC era was god damn magical in its time.
 
Prime Conor (did), Max, Volk, Ilia all smash him. Still, he had an incredible career and won that fight. He also beat Bruno Silva
 
I'm glad he did. Only damage waits for him if he continues down that road.
 
He still has it, he had an adrenaline dump after going for the finish. He looked incredible tonight and the decision could have gone either way. I think he may reconsider his decision to retire when he watches the fight back and has licked his wounds.
 
Hope he stays retired, because he came back and just lost fights and added nothing but CTE to his brain. The man is an all-time great and the delusion of grandeur was too much. Enjoy your second retirement Aldo and stay away and never come back again bro.
 
End of another Era. WEC is officially dead in terms of the best featherweight and bantamweight.

He is the GOAT FW for me. Volk nice, but Aldo has a resume of brutal finishes that can’t be matched
People either forget or never saw Aldo beating the fuck out of people for the better part of 10 years. Aldo is like Silva to me, except Aldo fought better competition imho
 
He was never the same after getting bullied and destroyed by prime Conor.

A legend though, and a great career.

Honest question: On the current roster, who has the prestige and the aura to replace these guys/legends?
 
People either forget or never saw Aldo beating the fuck out of people for the better part of 10 years. Aldo is like Silva to me, except Aldo fought better competition imho
Oh yea Silva only fought a few really good guys.

Maybe they only remember the Conor fight or something, but he was doing shit I haven’t seen any FW do to this day
 
never wanted him to comeback tbh. Fighting is a young man's sport and this old king was one of the best for a very long time. No need to prove anything anymore.

now if you'll excuse me im gonna go bang my head against a wall for missing this damn fight.
 
