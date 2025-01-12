Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,914
- Reaction score
- 7,491
I haven't heard anything on this, nothing came up when I searched on Sherdog so here you go...
Apparently, Renan Barao fought again after a 4 year absence in the main event. Lost by split decision to the Costa Rican Walter Zamora.
Now you know!
Apparently, Renan Barao fought again after a 4 year absence in the main event. Lost by split decision to the Costa Rican Walter Zamora.
Now you know!