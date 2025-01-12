  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media Jose Aldo helped in launching a MMA org from Kuwait

Unheralded Truth

I haven't heard anything on this, nothing came up when I searched on Sherdog so here you go...





Apparently, Renan Barao fought again after a 4 year absence in the main event. Lost by split decision to the Costa Rican Walter Zamora.

Now you know!

aldo.jpg
 
