Media Jorge Masvidal HEATED Wants To Fight Chael Sonnen "Break That Cheater Lesbian Looking's Orbital Bone"

What the fuck is a Lesbian transitional bitch? Does it mean Chael is transitioning to lesbian? and how can a straight dude just turn into a lesbian? my brain hurts trying to figure this out.
Black9 said:
Jorge went at Chael Sonnen HARD says he wants him in boxing or if UFC lets him in MMA

Fight would be terrible, but would be one of the funniest press conferences
Hmm, guy with long hair and wearing a Hawaiian shirt calling the undefeated GOAT 'lesbian looking'

No lesbian has arms like this

Wasn't he chill with Chael just a few years back? lol
 
Internet tough guy Masbumdal.

I dislike Sonnen, but for one, Sonnen would smash Masvidal in a hand to hand combat,

and secondly, Sonnen isn't a sore loser nor a sucker puncher who boast about it after trying to gang up on a guy who whooped his ass in MMA.
 
Masvidal used to be a cool guy... dude was literally the symbol of a tough guy starting from the streets and accomplishing his dreams...


Problem is Mas finally made it and got paid big, and decided to go from Street Jesus status to Insufferable Cringe Lord
 
