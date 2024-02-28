Jorge went at Chael Sonnen HARD says he wants him in boxing or if UFC lets him in MMA
Fight would be terrible, but would be one of the funniest press conferences
Transition to women, still attracted to woman.What the fuck is a Lesbian transitional bitch? Does it mean Chael is transitioning to lesbian? and how can a straight dude just turn into a lesbian? my brain hurts trying to figure this out.
Emojis not working for me… but picture a good one here. This post is gold lol.Hmm, guy with long hair and wearing a Hawaiian shirt calling the undefeated GOAT 'lesbian looking'
He could have just said he looks like a lesbian instead. I don't know why he had to word it that way. It's weird.Transition to women, still attracted to woman.
Wasn't he chill with Chael just a few years back? lol
I doubt your ability to translate was heavy on Jorge's mind when he was spitballing shit talk to Ariel.He could have just said he looks like a lesbian instead. I don't know why he had to word it that way. It's weird.