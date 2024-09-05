Jorge Masvidal eyes a December UFC return

Mas vs Chandler would be alright

Leon destroys him

What do ya think

Discuss
 
Wouldnt mind watching that. He isnt knocking anyone out, but sure, lets give him a fight, needs some humbling.
 
Washedvidal isn't interesting to watch at this point in his career
 
should eye a Bellator return...
more likely.
 
Guess he needs the $ like why come back it's silly but whatever I'll watch
 
The years and miles have caught up to him but he had a fun run at 170 there after Till. I’d say put him against Mcgregor, Chandler still might be elite at 155 they need to quit wasting the guys time.
 
I would love to see chandler detach masvidals mind from his body with a bowel releasing KO
 
Seriously hope Bisping will keep an eye on this situation.
 
Only 1,5 years apart.
Masvidal recently boxed, Chandler had a 2 year break, is on better juice though.
Well known names, fun fighters, both earn a lot with it.
Chandler gets a little compensated for the Conor fight not happening.

It like it, should be a standup battle mostly and there it would be a banger

Together they got 5M followers, don't tell me you ain't watching.

Chandler could catch old Masvidal.
And if it's a 5 rounder, Masvidal could finish him, as Chandler only has 8 minutes of good cardio and gasses after 12.
 
The UFC gave him his retirement speech already. It's over.
 
