Jorge Masvidal eyes a December UFC return

Only 1,5 years apart.

Masvidal recently boxed, Chandler had a 2 year break, is on better juice though.

Well known names, fun fighters, both earn a lot with it.

Chandler gets a little compensated for the Conor fight not happening.



It like it, should be a standup battle mostly and there it would be a banger



Together they got 5M followers, don't tell me you ain't watching.



Chandler could catch old Masvidal.

And if it's a 5 rounder, Masvidal could finish him, as Chandler only has 8 minutes of good cardio and gasses after 12.