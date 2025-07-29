Kowboy On Sherdog
“Jon’s a wild man, and proven so,” the popular UFC veteran recently told CasinoHawks. “I think he could wake up one day and be like, ‘I’m fighting, and I don’t give a damn about nothing.’ Put everything to the side and just go 100 miles per hour in getting in shape and fighting. Because he hasn’t looked in the best shape when I’ve seen him, like fight shape, like how he usually looks. He would definitely have to get in shape. Part of me thinks like 60% I think he doesn’t fight, you know?
“I don’t think he’s coming back. I think more chances he goes to a rehab and f—-ing stays there than fights.”
Jones last appeared at UFC 309, where he defended the heavyweight title with a third-round stoppage of Stipe Miocic this past November. After repeatedly expressing a lack of interest in a title unification bout against Tom Aspinall, Jones retired from MMA in June. However, he re-entered the drug testing pool two weeks later after President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a UFC event at the White House in 2026.
While Jones has since confirmed that the historic card has provided him with added motivation, UFC CEO Dana White was unwilling to guarantee “Bones” a spot due to his history of being unreliable.
Masvidal agrees that it’s far from certain that Jones would fight on the card it comes to fruition. However, it it did become a reality, “Gamebred” believes that Jones vs. Aspinall would be the only matchup to make.
Masvidal: Jones Likes to Get Reactions
“Jon is retired. I saw the thing where he said he's coming back and this and that. But the guy hasn't fought in a while. Before that, he hadn't fought in a while. And Jon, I think, likes to tease a lot and flirt to get reactions. But I could see him coming back on that card as well,” Masvidal said.
“If Jon fights, I only want to see him against Tom Aspinall. I don't want to see him against anybody else. I seriously don’t. I only want to see Tom Aspinall fight if he comes back.”
Masvidal is impressed with Aspinall, who will make his first undisputed title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. But he’s also well aware of the talent a motivated Jones possesses.
“It’s just about how much has Jon been training? Because we know Tom is sweating and bleeding every day. Is Jon doing the same thing?” Masvidal said.
“Because if he is, and he’s got a year to prepare, Jon could also beat anybody in the world. So this would be one of the biggest fights, and it couldn’t be better on the White House lawn. We have Tom Aspinall the Brit going against the American. Come on – on the 4th of July.”
