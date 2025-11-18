Jorge Masvidal Believes Only Shavkat Rakhmonov Can Beat Islam Makhachev

Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev (28-1) dominantly dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 last weekend. The same card saw the emergence of two new welterweight contenders in Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. While Prates knocked out former champ Leon Edwards, Morales flatlined fellow contender Sean Brady. However, Masvidal reminds us of a perennial contender lurking in the shadows, Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Masvidal believes Rakhmonov (19-0) is the only real threat to Makhachev’s title reign. “Gamebred” heaped praise on Rakhmonov’s elite wrestling and overall well-rounded skillset. Masvidal believes “Nomad” should be matched up with Maddalena (18-3), Prates (23-7) or Morales (19-0) to make a legitimate case for a title shot.
The Welterweight Boogeyman
“If it’s Carlos, I’m happy. If it’s Morales, I’m happy. But we also gotta add the monster at that weight class, the boogeyman, Shavkat. Shavkat is amazing. And that’s the only guy I think that can beat Islam… He’s naturally bigger, great wrestler, has endless gas, and he’s not bad on the feet. He does eat some shots to give some shots, but he’s not bad on the feet,” Masvidal said on the "Death Row MMA” podcast.
“So maybe we get Shavkat vs. Jack Della Maddalena or Shavkat vs. one of these guys, Carlos or Michael, whoever doesn’t fight for the title. Because we need to see Shavkat fighting for the title.”
