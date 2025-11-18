Jorge Masvidal Believes Only Shavkat Rakhmonov Can Beat Islam Makhachev

111525-hero-islam-makhachev_GettyImages-2246910193.jpg

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think the new welterweight contenders are a threat to Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev (28-1) dominantly dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 last weekend. The same card saw the emergence of two new welterweight contenders in Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. While Prates knocked out former champ Leon Edwards, Morales flatlined fellow contender Sean Brady. However, Masvidal reminds us of a perennial contender lurking in the shadows, Shavkat Rakhmonov.


Masvidal believes Rakhmonov (19-0) is the only real threat to Makhachev’s title reign. “Gamebred” heaped praise on Rakhmonov’s elite wrestling and overall well-rounded skillset. Masvidal believes “Nomad” should be matched up with Maddalena (18-3), Prates (23-7) or Morales (19-0) to make a legitimate case for a title shot.

The Welterweight Boogeyman​


“If it’s Carlos, I’m happy. If it’s Morales, I’m happy. But we also gotta add the monster at that weight class, the boogeyman, Shavkat. Shavkat is amazing. And that’s the only guy I think that can beat Islam… He’s naturally bigger, great wrestler, has endless gas, and he’s not bad on the feet. He does eat some shots to give some shots, but he’s not bad on the feet,” Masvidal said on the "Death Row MMA” podcast.

“So maybe we get Shavkat vs. Jack Della Maddalena or Shavkat vs. one of these guys, Carlos or Michael, whoever doesn’t fight for the title. Because we need to see Shavkat fighting for the title.”

Jorge Masvidal Believes Only Shavkat Rakhmonov Can Beat Islam Makhachev

Jorge Masvidal doesn't think the new welterweight contenders are a threat to Islam Makhachev.
Will Masvidal have MMA fights again? Will he have more Boxing fights?
 
100% correct. WW is done, but for that fight, and I don't think Shav is physically strong enough for Islam, regardless of his skillset. The Ilia narrative is silly. He'll dominate 170 just like 55.
 
dominion said:
I also thought shavkat was the boogeyman before the Gary fight. Now I'm thinking it's probably Gary. 2nd is Morales
Click to expand...

Not sure who was less impressive more pitiful during that so-called "fight".

Expected WAY more from shavkat - what a let down.

Ian has repeatedly shown himself equally as "Cucked" in the cage as when allegedly being force fed a "nutritionist's cucumber" from Layla's ex as she smirked & shook her head.
 
Can someone please give me the Ian cuck backstory? I googled it but I think sherdog will explain better as what I skimmed was pretty pc w/ Garry’s denials in there as well
 
thekiddak said:
Can someone please give me the Ian cuck backstory? I googled it but I think sherdog will explain better as what I skimmed was pretty pc w/ Garry’s denials in there as well
Click to expand...
Basically, it was a bullshit story that I think started with MMAGuru (you know, that bastion of truth), but sherdoggers ran with it because the idea that a man and woman get married and both share last names instead of her just taking his (especially when she already has a son and it's probably not best to complicate his parental situation/surname further), well that crime ranks at the top of their lists for emasculation because they've never heard of Hispanic people existing
 
Only Toppy beats him…
And that guy who already beat him
 
Styles make fights.

Jack is a average grappler and fought a specialist who is legitimately one of the best MMA grapplers in the world today. Islam would have had a much tougher fight with Belal, even though Jack beat him.

Shavkat is a problem for everybody. So goes MMA.
 
Is Shavkat really elite at wrestling or is he another fraud like Ank? He seems to primarily be a striker.
 
Shavkat is definitely not as skilled overall. But he's got the best fight IQ. Islam would be the favorite for me.
 
I know the kid ain’t a fan favorite, but man, Ian Garry is actually very good. I still think Shavkat is the biggest threat in that division, but Garry definitely made him look human. I’ve got Garry this weekend vs. Belal too.

The problem with Shavkat, though, is that he’s been inactive for almost what, 2 years now? A year and a half? And the division is buzzing. He might have to fight a Prates of this world before getting his shot.
 
nonoob said:
Not sure who was less impressive more pitiful during that so-called "fight".

Expected WAY more from shavkat - what a let down.

Ian has repeatedly shown himself equally as "Cucked" in the cage as when allegedly being force fed a "nutritionist's cucumber" from Layla's ex as she smirked & shook her head.
Click to expand...
Yeah he's definitely pitiful outside the cage, but in the cage I think he's got it. Even in his only loss I think he would have got shavkat if it was a 5 rounder
 
Jorge Masvidal is a moron. Why do we care what he thinks about anything?
 
