Media Jorge Masvidal appears to be hunting Nate Diaz

Who would win a potential rematch?

No thanks I don’t need to see the dude that has pissed his career away the last 5 years, and got his ass kicked by Jake, Vs the guy who retired on a 4 fight losing skid
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
/end thread. you win., best post of the day.
 
Jorge's getting real desperate
 
He looks hung over like he has this brilliant idea last night when he was mashed and thought he needs to keep up his word so his homeboys respect him. He clearly doesn't wanna do it, look at that face.
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
I mean im totally down for them to do it. I dunno about in the UFC but they can do it.
 
This screams "I'm out of money" like nothing else
 
