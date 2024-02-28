BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,059
- Reaction score
- 31,745
Stockton #209
Last edited:
Stockton #209
/end thread. you win., best post of the day.No thanks I don’t need to see the dude that has pissed his career away the last 5 years, and got his ass kicked by Jake, Vs the guy who retired on a 4 fight losing skid
I mean im totally down for them to do it. I dunno about in the UFC but they can do it.No thanks I don’t need to see the dude that has pissed his career away the last 5 years, and got his ass kicked by Jake, Vs the guy who retired on a 4 fight losing skid