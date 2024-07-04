  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jorge got the UFC approval to box while under contract, but why didn't Francis get the approval? (And many others)

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 18, 2022
Messages
4,717
Reaction score
8,837
Am I missing something? I thought Francis turned the UFC down partly because he wasn't allowed to box while under contract.

Also, I'm sure a lot of UFC fighters would like to fight outside of the UFC for big checks, but I hear they're not allowed. Strickland said he wasn't allowed to fight Paul. GSP wasn't allowed to box, I think. (Could be wrong)

I love Jorge, but wondering why he's allowed to do whatever he wants.
 
Masvidal and Dana prob doin some business together, and besides, Masvidal wasnt the champion, he was basically someone who was on 3 fight losing streak and was gonna retire/leave anyway.

Also Masvidal is fighting Nate, who is another MMA guy. Hardly a boxing fight, really.
 
Masvidal always had a good relationship with UFC and sold some big ppvs for them. So they let him box.

Ngannou always had issues with them and blasted them publicly. Its not really a surprise that things ended up how they did for him
 
UFC is getting a good cut I imagine. And they're about similar in skill level. It's not like one guy will get blown out and make the UFC look amateur. Which also helps since neither guy is a champ, so the "brand" doesn't look weak if one guy does get sparked out. Say what you want about Ngannou securing the bag, getting blown out by AJ in two rounds doesn't look good.
 
Masvidal was and is eminently replaceable, a somewhat sub-gatekeeper veteran. The UFC had no reason to care if his brain got scrambled boxing.
 
Masvidal boxing Nate, win or lose, is of little consequence to the UFC, the UFC heavyweight champion getting smashed by Tyson Fury(which is what everyone expected to happen) wouldve looked really bad for the whole promotion
 
As a gift from Dana, reward for attacking Colby? as retribution for Colby filming Dana with a woman other than his wife? His buddies the Nelk boys did set it up after all....
 
Masvidal won't be holding up the divisions as the champion, Francis was the champ. Remember Masvidal barely has a winning record in UFC, he is not some great fighter like many new fans think, he has been beat so many times and old as well. But anyways even in his prime he was average at best, loses every other fight.

Francis, GSP and Strickland that you mentioned were all the champions at the time and a lot of fights were lined up.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Am I missing something? I thought Francis turned the UFC down partly because he wasn't allowed to box while under contract.

Also, I'm sure a lot of UFC fighters would like to fight outside of the UFC for big checks, but I hear they're not allowed. Strickland said he wasn't allowed to fight Paul. GSP wasn't allowed to box, I think. (Could be wrong)

I love Jorge, but wondering why he's allowed to do whatever he wants.
Journeymen can box, champions can't
 
Mesos said:
Masvidal always had a good relationship with UFC and sold some big ppvs for them. So they let him box.

Ngannou always had issues with them and blasted them publicly. Its not really a surprise that things ended up how they did for him
Not true at all. Read that, Masvidal complained more vehemently than Ngannou ever did about UFC contracts:
talksport.com

Jorge Masvidal blasts UFC and likens them to 'communists'

The UFC are in a tough spot right now with no end in sight. Of course, since the COVID-19 pandemic hijacked 2020 for everyone, UFC aren’t the only sporting company or overall business struggl…
talksport.com talksport.com

Ngannou spoke out publicly mostly after he left.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Am I missing something? I thought Francis turned the UFC down partly because he wasn't allowed to box while under contract.

Also, I'm sure a lot of UFC fighters would like to fight outside of the UFC for big checks, but I hear they're not allowed. Strickland said he wasn't allowed to fight Paul. GSP wasn't allowed to box, I think. (Could be wrong)

I love Jorge, but wondering why he's allowed to do whatever he wants.
Ngannou was a champion. Jorge isn’t.

The UFC doesn’t want their most valuable off the board for most of the year making someone else money
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Right. Which is why they let McGregor fight Mayweather.
That was more for historical purposes. Unprecedented.

Now that it has been done already, its of little use, since MMA fighters are not likely to beat boxers at boxing.
 
Dana and Jorge are both part of the MAGA fan club
 
Because Jorge has fellated Dana multiple times and made him a good chunk of change before he looked absolutely done as an MMA fighter.
 
Because Conor losing made the ufc look bad so if the hw champ got destroyed with ease no one would believe he’s the baddest man on the planet
 
