Jorge got the UFC approval to box while under contract, but why didn't Francis get the approval? (And many others)

Am I missing something? I thought Francis turned the UFC down partly because he wasn't allowed to box while under contract.
Also, I'm sure a lot of UFC fighters would like to fight outside of the UFC for big checks, but I hear they're not allowed. Strickland said he wasn't allowed to fight Paul. GSP wasn't allowed to box, I think. (Could be wrong)
I love Jorge, but wondering why he's allowed to do whatever he wants.
