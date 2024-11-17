  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon's striking defense

Ruke Doufus

Ruke Doufus

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 7, 2018
Messages
2,226
Reaction score
2,616
Whenever I watch Jones fight I always end up wondering why more fighters don't copy his defense of sticking your fingers in your opponents face and eyes while you back up whenever they try to come in. The only fighter that seemed to learn and apply this lesson was Cormier and then he got into an eye poking trilogy with Stipe.

It seems very effective and he's never gotten a foul called on him for it so it must be legal.
 
They must just be more honorable. It can’t be that jones is ridiculously skilled on top of his tendency towards bending the rules, right? I read on sherdog that he’s a terrible duck who lost every decision he was ever in.
 
If copying was so easy, more people would do it.

If copying was so easy, more people would do it.
 
Im sure that if its any other fighter they will get a warning from the referee, but its baffling how after all this years Jones is allowed to do that.
 
Guarantee he gets KTFO'd if he tries that back turning shit against Aspinall.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,482
Messages
56,526,786
Members
175,265
Latest member
MEG MMA

Share this page

Back
Top