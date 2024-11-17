Jon's striking defense

Ruke Doufus
Whenever I watch Jones fight I always end up wondering why more fighters don't copy his defense of sticking your fingers in your opponents face and eyes while you back up whenever they try to come in. The only fighter that seemed to learn and apply this lesson was Cormier and then he got into an eye poking trilogy with Stipe.
It seems very effective and he's never gotten a foul called on him for it so it must be legal.
