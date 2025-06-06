Jon's legacy

There are two ways of looking at the career of Jon 'Bones' Jones.

The first is that he went through his entire career essentially undefeated, leaving a trail of great fighters crumpled in defeat.

The second is that the first part of his career is blighted by PED use and eye pokes, the second part by gifted decisions, and the third by ducking elite competition, all set against the backdrop of a string of indiscretions in his personal life.

Both of these extremes are to a large extent valid. But when you reflect on the career of Jon Jones and his legacy, which view will loom larger in your mind? Or are the two elements equally present in your mind?
 
Been stripped of more world titles then anyone in combat sports history
 
What looms in my mind is that Jones is the GOAT. That's the first part of what's looming in my mind. The second part of the first part is that jones is the GOAT. The second part of the third part is that Jones is the GOAT.

I'm not sure what the second part is, but the first part of the second part is probably that Jones is the GOAT. I wasn't really sure about that second part of the second part, but I guess Jones is the GOAT.

Edit: forgot the first part of the third part. Sorry about that.
 
You forgot the actual reason for the second option: more than being about his "personal life" the actual story was it being the most doctored career in UFC history (2nd only only to Conor).

The delegitimization of an entire drug regime (USADA). Entire events moved to placate that cheating (Gus 2). Dana actually publicly lobbying to change fight records so he could fraudulently market a "0" that wasn't actually in Jon's record. Fixed fights (take your pick of the weird UD win here). Half a decade of not having a single fight that should have even been sanctioned in a non-circus org (vs white belt grappler fresh off loss being exposed by another kickboxer in a kickboxing-only-doctored career + retired old man fresh off loss)... and both of them were for the "undisputed" HW belt by the way lol. The most "bullet point posting" apparent PR campaign ever on social media (4-5 accounts on Sherdog these past few years spamming the 2-3 dumbass Jon Jones bullet points endlessly). All that corruption and degradation of an entire organization SOLELY because Dana was insecure about a portion of fan sentiment MAYBE thinking the GOAT was a non-UFC Russian guy who retired many years ago... so the compensation went overtime marketing their best (active) alternate candidate through overt corruption over the last five years... ruining the integrity of the whole circus organization in the process

On the upside, Jon (along with Conor) was fantastic to highlight this sport is not legit / it is corrupt and fixed and should be mocked. So at least that blatant corruption for years on end helped to wake up fans to this circus.
 
loisestrad said:
What looms in my mind is that Jones is the GOAT. That's the first part of what's looming in my mind. The second part of the first part is that jones is the GOAT. The second part of the third part is that Jones is the GOAT.

I'm not sure what the second part is, but the first part of the second part is probably that Jones is the GOAT. I wasn't really sure about that second part of the second part, but I guess Jones is the GOAT.

Edit: forgot the first part of the third part. Sorry about that.
