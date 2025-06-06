Jon's legacy

There are two ways of looking at the career of Jon 'Bones' Jones.
The first is that he went through his entire career essentially undefeated, leaving a trail of great fighters crumpled in defeat.
The second is that the first part of his career is blighted by PED use and eye pokes, the second part by gifted decisions, and the third by ducking elite competition, all set against the backdrop of a string of indiscretions in his personal life.
Both of these extremes are to a large extent valid. But when you reflect on the career of Jon Jones and his legacy, which view will loom larger in your mind? Or are the two elements equally present in your mind?
