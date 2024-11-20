  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon's #2 pvp is a good spot for him to be

Boevik

Boevik

Apr 10, 2016
982
180
He found 9 times in 10 years with split decision over Tiago Santos, bullshit over Reyes and Ovint Sen Preux for God sake.
Islam had 16 fights in 10 years and secured wins over straight killers like Volk 2x, Tibau, Oliveira, Poirier etc, so he is more active and had better competition as well won them more decisively.
 
Let's not pretend Jones was training at 100% for these fights and actually cared about them. He barely trained and beat them all easily.
 
That sounds terribly hyperbolic. And untrue.

1c5b7344059e44691a64c200628ebcfc.jpg


Homie went out on a stretcher, amber lamps.
 
So we should judge P4P Status on how hard (or not hard) someone said they trained?
 
