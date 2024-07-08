Media Jonny Walker with his thoughts on extinction of dinosaurs

This was on a post by GSP about the asteroid hitting Earth for some context. Worse than flat earthers ?

1000005287.jpg
 

They moved the dinosaurs to the continents outside the ice wall with the Wooley Mammoths.

Damn bro.. too many times in the wrong end of a KO will do that.

Fuck it.. Book it at HW Dana.
 
I think Walker may be part dinosaur, maybe a Nochinasaurus Flex or something.
 
The earth is flat. Water finds level.
The radius of earth is 3,959 miles. That means at 10 miles we shouldn't be able to see things 30 feet tall due to the curvature of earth. At 100 miles there would be over a mile of curvature in the way of an object.
- People can see mountains 700 miles away.
- I can see Windmill farm lights 30 miles away every day.
- I have seen oil rigs near Galveston 25 miles away.
 
Imagine this guy and Bryce Mitchell sitting around a table…
 
The earth is flat. Water finds level.
The radius of earth is 3,959 miles. That means at 10 miles we shouldn't be able to see things 30 feet tall due to the curvature of earth. At 100 miles there would be over a mile of curvature in the way of an object.
- People can see mountains 700 miles away.
- I can see Windmill farm lights 30 miles away every day.
- I have seen oil rigs near Galveston 25 miles away.
Not something to expect from an entertainer like him. But definitely he can tell great stories. And there is truth to that winners telling their version of truth.
 
there is a TV show running right now,
and they may give a clue of what happened with the Dragons in the last episode
 
