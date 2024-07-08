The earth is flat. Water finds level.

The radius of earth is 3,959 miles. That means at 10 miles we shouldn't be able to see things 30 feet tall due to the curvature of earth. At 100 miles there would be over a mile of curvature in the way of an object.

- People can see mountains 700 miles away.

- I can see Windmill farm lights 30 miles away every day.

- I have seen oil rigs near Galveston 25 miles away.