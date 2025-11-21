Jonny Meat talks why he left the 30 mil on the table, Chama, Tommy, his motivations...

"Some of my motivations aren't traditional anymore. I don't think I care about what most fighters would care about. Most fighters wouldn't turn down $30 million. They just wouldn't do that. My goals are different than other people's these days.


[Alex] has the 'it' factor. He's blessed in some way. He just has 'it.' It really can't be taught. You can't have a publicist that come and show you how to become someone like that. There's just some people that people just get behind. They don't know why they love them or why they hate that person. Some people just have that thing about them that just makes you want to pay attention.

Pereira, literally, some of the only things he says is, 'Chama. And people are (yelling), 'Chama!' No one even knows what it means, but he has that 'it' factor. That's part of the reason why I wanted to compete against Pereira. I felt as if the brand that he represents and the energy that he has behind him will be remembered more than just five years from now.

For example, Aspinall just had a close fight, and people are already writing him off. His journey hasn't even started yet and he's already almost moved on. I feel like Pereria, fighting a guy like that, it would just bring so much more to the table for me.

One of the greatest motivations is to continually prove people wrong of what I'm capable of.There's fighters that thought, 'Man, he should have never made it this far. He drinks, or he stays out late. He eats McDonald's. Why is he the champion?'

I love proving those people wrong. The people that are like, 'Oh, well he doesn't speak well enough, or he doesn't do this right. No way he can go on and be this great promoter or be this reliable business partner.' I love to prove people wrong.

It's not a place of hate, it's more about earning respect and realizing that I'm an immovable force that despite how you feel about me, you have to see me exist. You have to see me continue to smile and continue to move forward and to not be defeated easy. These are some of my motivations."

Is there something different about Jon? More based? Can people change?

Is anyone starting to like him again as a person?

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jon Jones explains why he rejected $30M for Tom Aspinall fight

Money alone isn't a motivating factor for former UFC champion Jon Jones.
Jones is an addict and a liar, so I don't believe anything he says lol. DC said it best, Jones is insanely fake, he tries to come off holier than thou and so put together and humble and religious, but it's all an act. He just recently crashed a car with a half naked girl in it that wasn't his wife lol.
 
Probably at home with the title, while Jon is spending all his time on social media trying to convince himself he's not a duck.
Jones is an addict and a liar, so I don't believe anything he says lol. DC said it best, Jones is insanely fake, he tries to come off holier than thou and so put together and humble and religious, but it's all an act. He just recently crashed a car with a half naked girl in it that wasn't his wife lol.
"he stays out late. He eats McDonald's".

Yes when we think of Jon Jones' numerous sins.. fast food and late nights immediately come to mind as the worst offenses.

Saintly otherwise.
Thats exactly what I was thinking. I have never thought jon was out of shape from big macs. It was all the drinking and coke and Freddy mercury style orgies.
 
I don’t know what’s a more laughable, boldface lie…if Jon being offered 30 million usd by the ufc or him trying to convince himself that Pereira was a more intriguing fight.
 
