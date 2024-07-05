Jonny confirms his crystal chin is linked to dehydration

andgonsil
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 26, 2021
- Messages
- 1,031
- Reaction score
- 1,979
- It's very difficult to make 205. Explains what happens with his brain when he loses too much water
- Still wants to fight at 205
- Will fight at HW in the future
- Reveals that Volkov was ofered to him some time ago, two months notice. Jonny said he needed at least 6 months to put on mass
- Believes he will weight 250-255 in HW
- Believes he is his prime
- Wants to fight till 38 yo
- Wants a fight by the end of the year