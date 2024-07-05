  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jonny confirms his crystal chin is linked to dehydration

- It's very difficult to make 205. Explains what happens with his brain when he loses too much water
- Still wants to fight at 205
- Will fight at HW in the future
- Reveals that Volkov was ofered to him some time ago, two months notice. Jonny said he needed at least 6 months to put on mass
- Believes he will weight 250-255 in HW
- Believes he is his prime
- Wants to fight till 38 yo
- Wants a fight by the end of the year
 
