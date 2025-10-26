Jones would MURDER Tommy Boy...

fendertach
 
either tom gets knocked out by a jon jones eye poke

or the fight would definitely end with tom looking for a dq win LOL

jon should have taken the $30M pay day lol, but i guess he is getting it at the white house.

in my opinion strip tom before the white house. make up an injury and say he is out for 2 years to punish him for acting. then hold alex vs jon jones for the hw belt at the white house.
 
Khaosan said:
Too bad Jon decided to run away instead of taking millions of dollars for an easy fight. Then we could have a these questions actually answered.
Literally noone cares. Jon is still the goat, and Aspinall is immortalized as a 1 round fighter who quits when the going gets tough. How the mighty have fallen.
 
Just such a fucking shame Jon's bank acount is 30 million bucks short for not taking this alleged lay up
 
Tom is nothing special. He was clearly a bit behind in the striking to Cyril, just another somewhat decently athletic heavyweight. Not near Jon’s level, just hits hard enough to KO Jon but so did Cyril.
Had tom got Cyril out of there in less time than Jon did, with allegedly all the weapons Tom has then I’d be impressed

But Tom is just another Tom, Dick and Harry.
While Jon has a much larger and harrier Dick. Jon is the GOAT everyone who thought Tom would beat Jon obviously smokes Quack and listens to drake, Tom quit over a fowl and realized he should have ducked Cyril, Tom I’d like a bird In the winter=migrate while Jon is the GOAT= My Great
 
Khaosan said:
You need a girlfriend.

We were robbed of a great HW title fight, why anyone is celebrating that is beyond me.
I spent about 3 hours hanging out with a girl after the PPV ended. I checked Sherdog and laughed my ass off in between though I couldn't help it.
 
