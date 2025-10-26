Jones would MURDER Tommy Boy...

ComfortablyNumb55
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2022
- Messages
- 5,275
- Reaction score
- 9,948
Another fraud exposed.
That's original.Too bad Jon decided to run away instead of taking millions of dollars for an easy fight. Then we could have a these questions actually answered.
That's original.
Were gonna be talkin shit for months get used to it.
Literally noone cares. Jon is still the goat, and Aspinall is immortalized as a 1 round fighter who quits when the going gets tough. How the mighty have fallen.Too bad Jon decided to run away instead of taking millions of dollars for an easy fight. Then we could have a these questions actually answered.
I've been laughing my ass off for hours it's a great day.We’re*
You’re awfully emotional about this situation, it’s really odd.
Literally noone cares. Jon is still the goat, and Aspinall is immortalized as a 1 round fighter who quits when the going gets tough. How the mighty have fallen.
I've been laughing my ass off for hours it's a great day.
I spent about 3 hours hanging out with a girl after the PPV ended. I checked Sherdog and laughed my ass off in between though I couldn't help it.You need a girlfriend.
We were robbed of a great HW title fight, why anyone is celebrating that is beyond me.
I spent about 3 hours hanging out with a girl after the PPV ended. I checked Sherdog and laughed my ass off in between though I couldn't help it.